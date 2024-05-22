Katy Perry Says She Is ‘Pregnant’ With Her Unreleased Studio Album

Katy Perry’s new album is a fruit of her labour. The star joked about how she is “pregnant” with her upcoming album.

Katy has 6 studio albums excluding the upcoming one. This album will mark the singer’s 7th full-length studio album. The album comes amid Katy’s exit from American Idol as a judge. In the interview, the star also got candid about who her replacement on the show should be. Here’s what the singer said after her exit from the reality singing show.

Katy Perry talks about upcoming album

Katy Perry opened up about her upcoming album in an interview with ExtraTv recently. The star shut down rumors about her pregnancy while talking to the outlet. She shared how she is not “actually pregnant” and how she was joking. “I’m pregnant with my next album,” the singer added.

Katy teased the upcoming album during the Breakthrough Prize red carpet. The singer attended the event with her husband Orlando Bloom while carrying a handbag that hinted at the album. The see-through purse contained only one item: a piece of paper that read “KP6: Top Secret.”

This interview with ExtraTV comes after Katy took to Instagram last week to share throwback pictures of her during her first pregnancy, which confused fans. The post also featured a video of her breaking the news of her pregnancy to fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Blake Sheldon.

Katy was also asked about Sofia Richie’s pregnancy in the interview. Sofia is the daughter of Lionel Richie who is getting ready to welcome her firstborn with her husband Elliot Grainge. Katy revealed how she told Lionel that Sofia would either blame him for traumatizing her or thank him for her upbringing. “Or probably a combination of both,” Perry added.

Katy Perry talks about her replacement on American Idol

Katy Perry decided to step down as the judge of American Idol after 7 years on the show. In the interview, the singer spoke about the qualities the judge who replaces her would have to possess. She was also asked if she would have a say in choosing her “successor.” Perry opened up about how she is “really close” to the producers of the show and revealed that they have already been “talking” about it.

She then added how the person who replaces her has to be bold and “not afraid of having an opinion.” The star explained how doing that doesn’t make you the favorite judge on the show. Doing that according to Kary consists of “negative comments” and “polarizing.” The star concluded saying that her replacement has to be spicy. The star added, “Better spicy than not.”

Katy also gushed about Abi Carter who won American Idol 2024. She admitted being “glad” about the fact that the 21-year-old from California won the 22 Season of the reality show.

