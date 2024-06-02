'Fixed This For My Girls': Katy Perry Shares New Version Of Harrison Butker's Controversial Speech For Pride Month

Katy Perry recently took to Instagram to share the newly edited video version of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech. Last month, Butker gave a disputable commencement speech at Benedictine University in Atchison, Kansas, in which he allegedly spoke against working women and LGBTQ people.

Perry shared the original clip but with a new edited version in which she made it seem like Butker was speaking out in support of the women. Read on for further details.

Katy Perry shares a new version of Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech

Katy Perry is wishing her fans a happy Pride Month, as she took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an edited video version of Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech, which he gave at Benedictine University in Atchison, Kansas, last month.

Butker received criticism after the clips of his graduation speech went viral on social media in which he allegedly spoke against working women and LGBTQ people.

In the newly shared version of his video, the NFL star appeared to support women. While in his initial speech, he allegedly encouraged homemaking and motherhood as a woman's primary "vocation." Perry shared the edited clip as she marked the arrival of Pride Month.

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride," the Roar hitmaker wrote in the caption. In her edited version, the singer changed the NFL player's speech by rearranging his words in a different order.

The 28-year-old football player appeared to encourage the woman in the new clip. As per People magazine, he said, “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career? I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world."

In Katy Perry's edited version of the speech, Harrison Butker talked about supporting women and embracing diversity. He mentioned how people are becoming more accepting of others, noting, “I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand, how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

According to the new version, he concluded by saying, “The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting, and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion; with that said, I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you."

NFL's chief diversity officer reacted to Harrison Butker's graduation speech

After Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech became viral, the NFL's chief diversity officer, Jonathan Beane, released a statement stating that Butker gave his speech as himself, not as someone representing the NFL.

He told Outsport, “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity." Beane added, "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”