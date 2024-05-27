In 2020, the singer of Roar first signed a deal to purchase the expansive California property from businessman Carl Westcott. After a protracted legal struggle spanning years, Katy Perry has finally become the legal owner of her Montecito, California house, PEOPLE can reveal.

According to property records obtained by the Wall Street Journal, the 39-year-old singer currently owns the Santa Barbara County property under the LLC DDoveB. Perry assumed ownership of the land on Friday, May 17, according to the publication.

Her 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, is honored in the name of the company. For $15 million in July 2020, Perry acquired an estate from the 1930s businessman Carl Westcott. She planned to move her family into the eight-bedroom, eleven-bathroom estate with Bloom.

The mansion and legal dispute

Perched atop an expansive 2.5-acre estate, the 9,285-square-foot residence radiates luxury. This magnificent property has a lovely guest house with three bedrooms and excellent beach views. The outside space is just as alluring; it has a gorgeous infinity pool with a soothing jacuzzi, a well-equipped cooking area, and a warm fireplace.

Westcott attempted to terminate the contract after it was completed, claiming mental incapacity. This choice was mostly influenced by his 2015 diagnosis of Huntington's Disease, a hereditary brain ailment.

In August 2020, Westcott filed a lawsuit against Bernie Gudvi, Perry's business manager. One significant event in this case was that it proceeded to trial, which began in late September 2023.

Andrew Thomas, who represented Westcott in the trial, raised a crucial argument. He brought up the 1-800-Flowers founder's frightening symptoms, which included "delusion" and "intrusive thoughts."

These symptoms were assumed to be side effects of the medication he was given following spinal surgery, which occurred to coincide with the sale of his house. This information complicated the case even further, raising questions about the timing and circumstances of the sale.

A closer look at legal dispute and court rulings

A week after the procedure, he claimed, Westcott felt "mentally clear" once more and informed the brokerage that represented Gudvi that he was not of sound mind to execute any legally enforceable contracts.

Despite Perry's protests, a preliminary finding in favor of him was reached in the litigation in November 2023. According to the court's decision at the time, Westcott had not presented compelling evidence that he could not enter into a real estate contract.

In December 2023, the court issued a "Final Statement of Decision'' stating that Gudvi was entitled to specific performance of the real estate under the agreement submitted in April 2024 and acquired by PEOPLE. According to the document, a trial to determine Gudvi's entitlement to damages and/or other remedies is scheduled for July.

