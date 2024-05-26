Who Is Haven Madison? All About The American Idol Alum As She Graduates High School

American Idol Season 21 alum Haven Madison, an-up-and-coming pop sensation, recently graduated from high school. According to People Magazine, the 18-year-old went home earlier this week to attend prom and to get her graduation diploma from Clarksville High School.

Madison's academic achievement came shortly after she signed her first label deal and released her debut EP titled Turn Off All the Lights. Speaking to the publication during a recent writing visit to Los Angeles, Madison shared how people have been checking in on the buzz surrounding her name whenever she is walking into the writers rooms.

The teen also cheekily mentioned how "it's been fun" to actually walk into the rooms and prove the reason behind the buzz that comes with her name. As Haven Madison continues soaring high, let's take a look at her some of the key highlights of her life and career.

About Haven Madison and her journey of songwriting

Madison started her musical journey very early with her dad, Jason Roy, who was the lead singer of Grammy-nominated Building 429. She teen, who recently moved to Nashville, revealed that she was homeschooled and only started public school during her freshman year of high school.

"All public school taught me how to do truthfully was survive humans… and cheat," Madison joked. The singer garnered immense popularity last year as the finalist on American Idol Season 21.

During her time at the show, Madison was hailed as "the next big pop star" by Katy Perry. She also earned significant appreciation from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and guest judge Ed Sheeran.

Madison won hearts by performing her original tracks like Fifteen and Still Need You and was quick to catapult into the spotlight after her viral performance of Still Need You with Perry.

The Clarksville, Tennessee, native who moved to Nashville last month and is now on the road to launch a full-fledged career in music, feels that all the songs have an emotional appeal. During her recent interview, Madison told the outlet that songs "make you either feel absolute rage or absolute empowerment or pure heartbreak or pure sarcasm."

Madison, who recently wrote How You Like Me Now alongside songwriters Eric Arjes and Mary Kutter, said she found it super fun to write lyrics. She said, "it keeps it happy and lighthearted." Speaking about her songwriting sessions, Madison shared that she often just "play a chord" and belt out "whatever naturally comes out."

Haven Madison’s talks about her performance with Katy Perry

During her interview with People, Madison opened about her viral collaboration with American Idol judge Katy Perry for the track Still Need You. The song was reportedly written about her brother's fight with depression.

Madison also reflected back on her performance with Perry and said that the moment she shared with the pop star was "vulnerable and raw." She recalled how the duo performed wearing jeans and no shoes after fighting with their hair and makeup team and said, "we just wanted to exist here."

The reality show star said that the performance was a "special moment" and stated that it continues to be one of her most favorite performances to the day.

