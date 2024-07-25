‘She Wished People Could See’: Royal Biographer Talks About Princess Diana's Love Letters

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, has revealed that Princess Diana wanted the world to know about the true love she had with King Charles. She hoped one day to show people some letters they wrote at the beginning of their romantic relationship so that everyone could realize that they loved themselves during those days.

A royal romance

Princess Diana shared this fact with Ingrid Seward shortly before she died in 1997. “Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles,” Seward said while speaking at an Oldie magazine lunch. Diana wanted this because this is how they truly felt for each other, something which she wanted her boys William and Harry to note down.

According to Seward, these were among the last words Diana spoke before dying in a car crash in Paris a few weeks later. At that time of her life, Diana was dating Dodi Fayed but still had beautiful memories of her early days with Charles. And it was essential for all to remember those moments.

The early days

It is unclear when exactly these letters found their way into Diana’s hands. They only knew each other thirteen times when they married in 1981 after a brief courtship. She gave birth to Prince William in 1982 and then Prince Harry two years later.

During an interview with journalist Andrew Morton, Diana once explained to him how close she and Charles became in six weeks preceding Prince Harry’s birth and mentioned it was as if they were drawn together closer than at any other time.

But things did not go smoothly between them either. In 1986 Diana started an affair with James Hewitt which lasted five years. As of 1994, Charles admitted during a BBC interview he had remained faithful until “irretrievably broken down.”

The struggle and the legacy

To be specific, in an interview on Panorama in 1995, Diana spoke about her marriage honestly. She is famously quoted as saying “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” referring to Charles’ affair with Camilla. What was revealed here shows the problems in their relationship.

Nowadays, we do not know where these letters are. Nevertheless, the interest in the “People’s Princess” is still high. Last year at an auction some of her private letters to friends sold for nearly $170,000 during her divorce.

This wish could be seen as a testament from Princess Diana which will make people understand that at least there was real love between her and Charles. Despite the challenges and sadness that came with it, she wanted to share her story with dignity and truth.

