‘Paranoia, Fear, Worry, Concern, Distrust’: Prince Harry's Stand Against Tabloids Amidst Family Rift

Prince Harry’s pursuit of giving tabloids a lesson of responsibility is in sharp contrast with the typical approach of the royal family. He believes that this mission has played a significant part in separating him from his kin.

The Duke’s struggle

In an interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, Prince Harry opened up about why he decided to take legal action against some publications. He accused certain media outlets of hacking phones and engaging in other illegal activities. For instance, in 2020, Prince William had reportedly settled out of court with News Group Newspapers.

Prince Harry made it clear why his mission mattered. "It would be nice if we did it as a family," he explained. "But I’m doing this for my reasons." He added that “everything's that played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is.”

The move to California

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned as senior royals and migrated to California. They announced that they were going to stop dealing with four major U.K. tabloids which had affected many lives negatively.

She also felt like she couldn't defend herself from press intrusion as a senior member of the royal family. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE: “The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories.” However, Meghan didn’t appreciate it.

Legal fights and vindication

Prince Harry is involved in two ongoing civil cases against The Mail's publisher and The Sun. Both deny any wrongdoing related to claims gathering illicit information. At an earlier stage, the High Court declared Harry’s phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers as something monumental.

Looking back at those intrusions, Prince Harry spoke about how the tabloid created “paranoia, fear, worry, concern, distrust.” Among other things, he emphasized public interest versus personal privacy especially when discussing his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

He also referred to some evidence that Princess Diana, his mother, had been hacked in the 1990s. “She was absolutely right of what was happening to her, and she's not around today to find out the truth,” he commented.

Prince Harry's fight against tabloids goes on because of a yearning for justice and accountability. This mission, resulting in a rift with his family, demonstrates how deeply committed he is to protecting them while holding the media accountable for their actions.

