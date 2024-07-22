Emily in Paris Season 4 Trailer: Will Emily Finally Choose Between Alfie and Gabriel To Find ‘The One’?

Emily in Paris is back with high-end fashion, romance, and drama extraordinaire!

Emily (Lily Collins) might be thriving professionally, but her love life remains in tatters as she struggles to choose between Gabriel and Alfie. The fourth season will pick off after the “dramatic events of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) misbegotten wedding,” from which Emily is still reeling!

Emily in Paris season 4 trailer

Emily has undeniable chemistry with both Gabriel and Alfie, and she’s aware! “They both mean so much to me for different reasons,” she says in the trailer at one point. Fans were finally hoping to see Gabriel and Emily get together, but with him having a baby with Camille and Emily still recovering from her break-up with Alfie, there’s no end game in sight!

The official synopsis reads, "She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."

Simultaneously, Emily and Gabriel are working towards earning a Michelin star for their restaurant. Although the duo has an undeniable attraction to one another, their relationship might crumble amidst secrets, lies, and lingering feelings.

Is Emily open to new experiences?

In the trailer, the spunky marketing executive says she is open to “new experiences,” but is she referring to her love life or work life? Considering her career's rollercoaster ride last season, the context will probably be love.

Advertisement

“Do you know what I saw on my run? Hot men everywhere. I guess I've just been so focused on Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single,” she tells her roommate and friend, Mindy (Ashley Park).

Another storyline fans can expect to see is the consequence of Emily’s attachment to social media and posting every detail of her life. “You broadcast your entire life for public consumption, and now it's affecting my business,” Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) tells Emily. Sylvie also seems to have a strong storyline this season, and most likely be a sound advisor to Emily.

Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on Netflix on August 15.