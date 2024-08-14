EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Shares Her Best Memories From Emily In Paris 4 Filming; Calls THIS Season Her Personal Favorite

Lily Collins is coming back to Netflix in the brand new Emily In Paris Season 4 to chic things up on August 15, 2024. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has shared some of the best memories she’s had while filming the mega hit comedy series.

Collins exclusively told us how much she enjoyed the weather, culture, and overall experience while shooting in several stunning locations for season 4. Speaking of her best memories, she mentioned, “shooting on the mountains in Megève.”

She further elaborated, “There's a Christmas episode where we are skiing and we got to embrace a new weather … you know, winter season, that was really fun. It felt like camp, we were all staying in Chaley and it was such a beautiful location."

The actress added, “It was nice to have a change of scenery for us and a change of weather.”

As Emily Cooper (Collins) grapples with her romantic entanglements with both Alfie and Gabriel in the fresh episodes of Part 1 of Season 4, fans can expect exquisite sceneries and top-notch sartorial magnificence as usual.

When asked to pick her favorite season further into the interview, she promptly said, “I'm going to say this season.”

For Collins, Emily In Paris Season 4 has etched significant memories in her mind, especially having been able to experience juxtaposing the beauty of nature and fashion in different shooting locations. She told us, “being able to go to Rome, go to the mountains, the different wardrobe because it was winter” made her pick this season as her utmost favorite.

Speaking of the evolution of the characters on the show, Collins said, “I think all of our characters now are more grounded in ourselves and we know each other so well that it makes it that much easier to work together.”

The cast gel well with each other and understand the depth of their respective characters. It makes Collins think, “I don't know … we can go on more adventures as our characters when we know each other so well.”

Lily Collins shares screen with Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Kate Walsh, and more in Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1 of which will release on Netflix on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12. The comedy series is set to have 10 episodes rife with emotional rollercoasters, mesmerizing scenery, fashion extravaganza, and fun.

