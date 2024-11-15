Skai Jackson's Baby Daddy Gets Arrested After Parole Violation Amid Social Media Scandal

Skai Jackson’s partner Deondre Burgin was arrested for parole violation while in the midst of social media drama. It has been a hectic week for Jackson’s baby daddy, as he has recently been caught in both legal tussles and a social media hacking scandal.

Burgin had been arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, after trying to run away from law enforcement officers who wanted to arrest him for a parole violation. As per TMZ, when a confrontation took place, he tried to escape but fell down, injuring his face slightly.

There is footage on social media that shows that officers held him down waiting for reinforcements. After being arrested, he was charged with the misdemeanor of obstruction and was released afterward.

According to the outlet, Burgin got a cut on his left cheek during the incident. In the footage that surfaced online, officers are seen holding Burgin down to the ground. This is followed by the police putting handcuffs on him and pinning him down on the ground as they waited for backup to come.

Burgin had earlier this week made the headlines after a post appeared on his Facebook account dissing pregnant Skai. The post called Jackson derogatory names confirming her pregnancy. A user with the name ‘Yerkky Yerkky’ claimed to be the baby’s father and was venting his anger over Jackson’s pregnancy. This information fueled speculation about the complex relationship existing between Jackson and Burgin as they are gearing up to become parents.

The Facebook account, which goes by the username Yerky Yerky, posted, "On wopp im salty i got this dumb a*s Disney Chanel b***h pregnant. I hate this h*e." Jackson, as well as her mother, came to his defense, stating that he was hacked.

This week Jackson, 22, has confirmed she is expecting after showing off her bump in a white cropped top while on a day out. The actress opened up about her motherhood to People magazine, saying, "I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!"

While she ventures into motherhood, Skai Jackson will next be seen in The Man in the White Van, slated for a December 13, 2024 release.

