Sophia Bush Reveals How She Feels Working on One Tree Hill Reboot; 'It Has Been the Most...'

Sophia Bush appears to be pleased with her experience working on the reboot of the iconic show, One Tree Hill. She shared her thoughts during a recent appearance on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, hosted by Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz.

In the December 11 episode of the podcast, Bush discussed the reboot, which she had first teased in August alongside Hilarie Burton, according to People magazine. Bush described the experience as “the most inclusive process,” something she deeply cherishes.

The actress continued, saying, “What's been really special is being able to reconnect with the original group of our family and hear everyone's excitement, trepidation, why they're into it, why they're afraid of it, what they would want, and what they would need.”

Bush noted that what she finds particularly "cool" is how everyone has branched out into producing, writing, directing, and other creative paths. She described it as “beautiful” to collaborate with her friends and learn from the incredible women involved.

The Good Sam star shared that she loved seeing everyone's ideas about what their characters would be doing now. She added that even if, during the developmental process, the project doesn’t end up being filmed, the “world-building” she’s witnessed — from all the women and men who helped create the show from the very beginning — has filled her heart with joy.

Bush reflected on how meaningful it felt to witness this process, even if nothing comes of it. She said that’s what she truly cherishes. She also mentioned that by seeing the showrunners develop the present-day lives of the characters, she’s been able to answer common fan questions about where she thinks the characters are now. She concluded, “So wherever it goes, it’s really been a gift.”

