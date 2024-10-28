Sophie Turner Celebrates Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s 30th Birthday With Sweet PDA-Filled Photos; See Here

Sophie Turner celebrated her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson’s 30th birthday with a post on Instagram. The Game of Thrones alum shared a series of photos to mark the special occasion, giving fans a glimpse into their year-long relationship. In her caption, Turner wrote, “Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈."

The PDA-filled tribute was packed with moments showing the couple’s close bond, including a romantic photo where Turner and Pearson shared a kiss, with Pearson leaning her back and lifting her leg in a classic cinematic pose. Other photos captured the couple in intimate settings.

Turner’s post also showcased their many travels and adventures over the past year. In one photo, the couple cozied up on an outdoor patio, while another featured them posing in front of a hot air balloon.

The couple's travels included adventurous destinations, with one photo showing them sitting on a red-and-yellow raft and another of them standing together on a snowy mountain.

The new images capture moments of fun and closeness, documenting their journey from early dating days to special milestones together. Turner’s followers flooded the post with supportive comments, showing happiness over her newfound joy and lighthearted spirit since starting her romance with Pearson.

Fans of the Joan and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star seemed thrilled to see Turner so happy with Pearson. One follower commented, “She looks genuinely happy and in her comfort zone,” while another added, “Yes Sophie, we love to see it.” A third fan shared, “Loving everything about this.”

Turner’s openness about her relationship with Pearson has captivated her audience, especially as it follows a highly publicized split from her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in 2019 and share two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2. The couple finalized their divorce last month, following a lengthy legal process and ongoing discussions about child custody arrangements.

Turner and Pearson were first seen together in October 2023, just a month after her split from Jonas. The couple was captured sharing a kiss in Paris. Pearson, a British aristocrat, quickly became a steady presence in Turner’s life, and the two have since been seen traveling, attending events, and celebrating milestones together.

Turner’s split from Jonas, the Sucker singer and member of the Jonas Brothers, had been highly publicized due to their celebrity status and shared family.

Since their separation, Jonas has also been seen spending time with many women, including model Stormi Bree and actress Laila Abdallah. Recently, Jonas was spotted with a mystery brunette in Paris, adding to the speculation around his dating life since the separation.

