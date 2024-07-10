Source Claims Mariska Hargitay Cannot 'Let Go' Of Her Law & Order: SVU Character

Mariska Hargitay has played the iconic detective Olivia Benson for 25 years. However, one thing the fearless actor is scared of is retirement. An insider reported to RadarOnline.com that, “Mariska refuses to retire and is prepared to take this show as far as it’ll go. She is Olivia Benson, and Olivia Benson is her, and she can’t let go.” Despite turning 60 earlier this year, Hargitay refuses to slow down. The tipster added, “This season she’s prepared to commit to the full 20 to 25 episodes because she loves her job. She dreads the day they might shut down production, but luckily that seems to be a long way off.”

Meeting her husband on set and founding the Joyful Heart Foundation

The mole confirmed that the crime-fighting star, known for chasing the perviest of perps, was connected to SVU. The star met her husband, actor Peter Hermann, 56, on the set of the show, and in 2004, they tied the knot. The couple has been married for 20 years and has three children: August, 18, Amaya, 13, and Andrew, 12. The source further revealed, “Her kids, her wealth and stability, and her Joyful Heart Foundation that she founded 20 years ago to help women in crisis are all rooted in SVU.”

Mariska Hargitay's commitment to SVU cast and crew, a shared journey of 25 years

For Hargitay, her cast and crew were important. The insider mentioned that it might be one of the reasons why Mariska would not voluntarily leave the badge of Detective Benson, “She also feels a responsibility towards the cast and crew. They’d be out of a job if it weren’t for her and this show.”

Earlier in January Mariska spoke up about her growth prospects on the show ahead of its 25th anniversary. She told the People, “I was the second detective alongside Elliot Stabler [played by her costar Christopher Meloni. He was the male lead and a little more experienced and I was trying to catch up. As I became more comfortable with the character, you saw this powerful woman emerge.”

Reflecting on Olivia Benson's legacy and her fear of retirement

Even though Olivia Benson was crowned as the longest-running character on a prime-time drama series with this milestone, Mariska Hargitay is scared of retiring. SVU has become the longest-running drama series in TV history, but Mariska never took the credit all by herself. She reiterated, “We’ve been on a parallel journey. There’s a thing WWOBD, what would Olivia Benson do? The fans would always talk about it, and one day it hit me. I also have those moments where I’ve sort of slipped into her. If there’s a crisis, I just take over and lead like that. Being strong and fearless. It’s sort of this perfect feminist story.”

