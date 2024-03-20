‘Spent A Lot Of Time In Prayer': Cruel Intentions Star Ryan Phillippe Reveals How He Got Out Of 'A Darker Place'

Actor Ryan Phillippe has shared a personal account of his spiritual awakening and how it got him through a difficult time in his life. The "Cruel Intentions" actor, who has acted in a number of films and TV shows, recently talked about how prayer and faith have helped him find comfort and serenity.

A Shift in Perspective

Phillippe opened out about his personal problems and the transforming power of spirituality in an interview with Fox News Digital . The 48-year-old actor opened out about his newfound friendship with God, saying, "I feel like I'm in a relationship with God now. I've spent a lot of time in prayer."

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Rizzo's New Beau Breckin Meyer? Everything To Know About Actor Amid His Public Debut As Couple With Bob Saget's Widow

Embracing Spirituality in Turbulent Times

Following the release of his most recent film, "Alive," which explores the intricacies of human existence and the search for meaning, Phillippe made these open comments. The actor disclosed that he sought a greater understanding of his own spirituality as a result of the film's thought-provoking themes.

Advertisement

Regarding his own path, Phillippe said, "I was in a darker place, and I was craving a relationship with God." "I've spent a lot of time in prayer, and I feel like I'm in a relationship with God now.", as reported by Daily Wire .

ALSO READ: Carey Mulligan Weighs In On Oscar Noms, Claims Actors Who Says They Don't Care About Awards Are '100 Percent Lying'

Many people who have had difficult times in their own lives can relate to Phillippe's candour in discussing his challenges and his choice to rely on faith. His remarks serve as a reminder that spiritual practices can provide comfort and strength to even the most well-known people.

Finding Peace Through Prayer

Along with giving him a sense of direction, Phillippe's spiritual path has also given him a renewed sense of serenity and contentment. During an interview with People magazine, the actor expressed how prayer had changed his life.

"I was very grounded and felt at peace after spending a lot of time in prayer," Phillippe said, highlighting the significant influence of his spiritual practices on his general wellbeing.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2024: Tyla Wins The Best African Music Performance Award For Water; Watch Her Acceptance Speech Here

By being transparent about his spiritual path, Phillippe has provided insight into the healing and restorative power of faith as well as the possibility of human development. Those looking for comfort and direction in trying times find inspiration in his words.

The tremendous influence of faith on personal development and healing has been illuminated by Ryan Phillippe's open disclosures of his spiritual awakening and the significance of prayer in his life. into the actor's account of his journey into a "darker place" and his decision to embrace spirituality, a conversation regarding the value of introspection, vulnerability, and finding strength in one's beliefs has been started. Phillippe's remarks serve as a reminder that people can find meaning and comfort in their spiritual practices even when they are well-known, encouraging others to choose their own routes to happiness and contentment.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kelly Rizzo's New Beau Breckin Meyer? Everything To Know About Actor Amid His Public Debut As Couple With Bob Saget's Widow