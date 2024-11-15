Stephen Colbert Slams Unexpected Person for Donald Trump's Re-Election; 'Are You Sorry... You Schmuck?'

Late-night host Stephen Colbert is known for his sharp political commentary, and his latest monologue on The Late Show was no exception. On Wednesday, Colbert showed his dismay at former President Donald Trump’s actions since the election and directed unexpected criticism toward Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Colbert also criticized some of Trump’s recent nominations, which he described as alarming. The comedian’s sharp remarks and unexpected targets sparked discussion among his viewers.

In his monologue, Colbert mentioned Donald Trump’s controversial nominations for his potential administration. The former president reportedly nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as his pick for attorney general. “During the campaign, I thought if Trump won, he would do the worst things I could imagine,” Colbert said. “Turns out, I don’t have much of an imagination.”

Trump also tapped former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as his choice for director of national intelligence. These nominations raised eyebrows, and Colbert didn’t hold back in showing his concerns. He used humor to show the situation's seriousness, resonating with his audience.

While Colbert’s critiques often center on Trump and his allies, this time, he turned his ire toward Attorney General Merrick Garland. Colbert criticized Garland for what he saw as a failure to act swiftly in prosecuting Trump.

The comedian tied his critique to Garland’s birthday, using humor to drive home his point. “Fun fact, this is true, today is his birthday,” Colbert said. He then delivered a mock celebratory message: “Are you 1? Are you 2? Are you sorry you didn’t speed up those Trump trials now, you schmuck?”

Colbert showed concerns about Trump’s potential influence, even before taking office again. He stated how Trump’s recent actions confirmed fears about what his leadership could entail. “In just eight days since the election, he’s already managed to be way worse than I expected,” Colbert said.

By focusing on Trump’s nominations and Garland’s handling of legal cases, Colbert painted a picture of what he sees as a concerning political landscape.

Colbert’s pointed remarks were met with a strong response from his audience, both in the studio and online. Many viewers shared clips of the segment, fueling conversations about Garland’s role and Trump’s controversial decisions.

