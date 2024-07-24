Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters Lead Cast for New Crime Drama Adolescence

Netflix is set to release a new British limited series titled Adolescence in 2025. Created by Stephan Graham and Jack Throne, this four-part drama is expected to be gripping and intense.

The series will be directed by Philip Barantini and will feature a cast including Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, and Erin Doherty. Notably, Adolescence will be filmed in real-time and employ a one-shot style. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, plot, and what to expect from this upcoming series.

A new crime drama on Netflix

Adolescence is a crime drama that will unfold in real-time in a one-shot style. The plot centers on a family in turmoil following the arrest of their 13-year-old son, Jamie Miller, who is charged with the murder of a teenage girl from his school. The series delves into the intense and emotional journey of Jamie’s family as their world is turned upside down by his arrest.

Who are the key cast members?

The cast of Adolescence features well-known actors.

Stephen Graham: Graham is known for his roles in England, Peaky Blinders, and The Irishman. He plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, who supports Jamie through the legal process.

Ashley Walters: Famous for his role as Dushane Hill in Top Boy, he will play the role of Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, the lead investigator in Jamie's case.

Erin Doherty: Doherty is known for her role as Princess Anne in The Crown. Here, she will play Briony Ariston, a criminal psychologist who is assigned to Jamie's case.

Owen Cooper: Cooper plays the young boy at the center of the story, Jamie Miller.

Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease will also be in the cast, with Owen Cooper and Amélie Pease being the newcomers joining the cast of Adolescence.

Behind-the-scenes

Adolescence will be directed by Philip Barantini, known for his work on Boiling Point. The series will adopt a similar filming format, with each episode captured in one continuous shot. Given its impressive cast and unique direction, Adolescence is anticipated to be a major hit.

The series has been created and written by Stephen Graham and Jack Throne. Throne is recognized for his work on His Dark Materials and Best Interests, while Graham has previously collaborated with Throne on projects such as Help and The Virtues. Barantini, with his strong track record from Boiling Point and episodes of ITV’s Malpractice, brings additional experience and skill to the project.

Release date of Adolescence

Adolescence is set to be released globally on Netflix in 2025. Production for the series began in July 2024, with much of the filming taking place in Yorkshire. The series is produced by Matriarch Productions in collaboration with Wrap Films and Plan B Entertainment.

The announcement of the cast and the show’s innovative format have already generated significant interest. Fans of Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters are particularly excited to see them take on these challenging and complex roles.

