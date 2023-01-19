15 IMDb Highest-Rated Netflix Series

Are you someone who is not so much into movies but loves a good binge-worthy series? Well, the majority of us require a narrative that holds our attention for a longer period of time, allowing us to get to know the characters better and discover new locations and thrilling events. Binge culture has become omnipresent in recent years for the freedom it gives to watch a show in a series of sittings, something that the viewers can pause at any moment, and take in the plot in bite-sized chunks. With series, viewers have the ability to decide when and how much of the show they want to see.

Nevertheless, Netflix offers a tonne of top-notch TV series, with a new season premiering every week, so you can binge-watch them anytime you choose. But with so many choices, it might be difficult to choose which series to watch. Well, look no further, we have put together a list of the best highest-rated Netflix original series of all time for you. From YOU to Money Heist we have it all. 1. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg Cast: Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, Paul F. Tompkins Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 6 Number of episodes: 77 Run Time: 25-30 mins IMDb Rating: 8.8/10 BoJack Horseman is one of the most high-rated animated comedies ever made on Netflix. This is one of the most intelligent comedies ever produced. The title sequence shows BoJack's sad slide from being the comedy star of the popular television show "Horsin' Around" in the 1980s and 1990s to being drunk in Hollywood, whining about everything, and wearing bright sweaters. This is a program that faces some extremely harsh facts of life directly in the eye and goes beyond visual gags, crude dialogue, or delightfully cheap laughs. The fact that a horse is one of the most human characters on television is a wonderful irony, and the show's unwavering focus on the character of the horse makes it the greatest. Only once you view it will you truly understand what a masterpiece this is. But with so many references to sex, drugs, and alcohol, this one of the highest-rated Netflix series is not appropriate for children. 2. Queer eye (2018-present)

Created by David Collins Cast: Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness Genre: Reality-TV Number of Seasons: 6 Number of episodes: 58 Run Time: 45-55 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 An entertaining, well-liked Netflix reality series featuring the "Fab Five" men, switches out the concrete jungle of New York City for other areas of the United States. The award-winning program is renowned for having a significant presence in both the LGBT community and communities with a population of colour. The "Fab Five" devote a week of each episode to using their knowledge to assist someone to improve their lifestyle and find greater happiness in life. Food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming advisor Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France, and cultural specialist Karamo Brown all offer advice to those in need of lifestyle makeovers. The style experts forge relationships with men and women who frequently have different opinions from their results in social criticism interwoven with style guidance. A Netflix original reality TV show that keeps it real and interesting for you. 3. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Created by Scott Frank, Allan Scott Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie, Bill Camp, Marcin Dorocinski Genre: Drama Number of Seasons: 1 Number of episodes: 7 Run Time: 45 to 70 mins IMDb Rating: 8.6/10 The Queen's Gambit, a beautifully filmed and meticulously made highest-rated series on Netflix, is set in the Cold War era of the late 1950s and early 1960s and centres on Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a young orphaned chess prodigy and introvert. Beth is almost supernaturally talented; she is a chess master but is constrained by a mind that also seeks comfort in a variety of addictions of tranquilizers. Scott Frank's scripts involve a complex dance between tragedy and fantasy. The Queen's Gambit is a piece of art that has a good pace and a strong feeling of itself right away. It fully mesmerises and is engrossing. 4. Maid (2021)

Created by Molly Smith Metzler Cast: Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar Genre: Drama Number of Seasons: 1 Number of Episodes: 10 Run Time: 50-60 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10 One's life might abruptly alter or be defined by a dime. In the moving highest-rated IMDb Netflix miniseries ‘Maid’, a single mother named Alex struggles to make ends meet while leaving an abusive relationship and overcoming homelessness to provide a better life for her daughter Maddy. Alex's escape from disaster demands not just an in-depth comprehension of herself but also the ability to master explicit survival strategies, including shelter, food, gas, childcare, government programs, protection from abuse, and flexible work hours. Maid troubles the waters of American bootstrapping myths by repeatedly highlighting how a network of assistance is necessary for one person's survival. Beyond just rapport, Maid calls for a painfully beautiful limited series. 5. Cobra Kai (2018-Present)

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 5 Number of Episodes: 50 Run Time: 25-65 mins IMDb Rating: 8.5/10 In this follow-up to the "Karate Kid" movies, Johnny decides to rebuild the infamous Cobra Kai dojo and reignite his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso after the 1984 All Valley Karate competition that forever changed their lives. If Karate Kid was and is your favourite movie, you'll also like Cobra Kai, the highest-rated tv series on Netflix. 6. Sex Education (2019-present)

Created by Laurie Nunn Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa Genre: Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 3 Number of Episodes: 24 Run Time: 45-60 mins IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 Sex Education on Netflix is a coming-of-age dramedy that is both extremely naughty and utterly endearing. It examines a wide spectrum of sexual and romantic interactions in a comedy that is both lovely and hilarious. The series revolves around Otis, a socially shy high school student, who may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but gets good guidance on the topic in his sex ed course while living with outspoken sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson). Otis has grown to be a reluctant authority on the topic after spending his whole childhood surrounded by manuals, films, and tediously frank chats about sex. So when the kids at his school start having relationship difficulties, Otis, his gay best buddy Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and his crush Maeve (Emma Mackey) start up a bootleg sex clinic to help their classmates find satisfaction. But through this examination, Otis concludes that he may need some therapy of his own. With none of its exquisitely created characters wasting a single frame, the highest-rated Netflix series of all time is unquestionably captivating. 7. Dark (2017-2020)

Created by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese Cast: Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Louis Hofmann Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery Number of Seasons: 3 Number of Episodes: 26 Run Time: 45-60 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 The disappearance of two young children in a German village uncovers the ties between four families in this family drama with a supernatural twist. As the four families hunt for the missing children, the town’s sinful past is exposed along with the double lives and fractured relationships that exist among the families. The mystery-drama series sets up an elaborate riddle full of surprises that involve a network of intriguing individuals, all of whom—whether they realise it or not—have some link to the town's tumultuous history. The spooky aspects of the story are connected to the same town in 1986. Dark is the first high-rated German original series created for Netflix. 8. Squid Game

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 1 Number of Episodes: 9 Run Time: 32-63 mins IMDb Rating: 8/10 Netflix has been well ahead of other streamers in terms of purchasing or generating programs for its foreign markets. Squid Game is the best of this series. Squid Game seems like a child's fantasy come true with honeyed treats, candy-colored walls, and a larger-than-life doll but in reality its a gripping dystopian thriller from Korea about individuals who volunteer to participate in a fatal tournament with a winner-takes-all format that is modelled after schoolyard games like Red Light, Green Light. To play in kid's games for an enticing 45.6 billion, hundreds of cash-strapped competitors accept the offer, but the stakes are fatal. After the massive casualties of the first game, a flaw allows them to choose not to participate and return safely to their depleted money balances. Squid game became a rare word-of-mouth sensation and was a success in social satire and production design. You have to watch this phenomenal, highest-rated masterpiece on Netflix. 9. The Baby-Sitters Club - 2020

Created by Rachel Shukert Cast: Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama Number of Seasons: 2 Number of Episodes: 18 Run Time: 25-35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 This sweet comedy-drama from Netflix is a modern adaptation of the books by Ann M. Martin and Raina Telgemeier. It follows some young girls as they launch a babysitting service. Of course, given that they are still young themselves, they are in for a journey. We find it to be just as exciting to see the girls babysit while balancing school and daily life. 10. Never Have I ever (2020-2023)

Created by Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison Genre: Drama, Comedy Number of Seasons: 3 Number of Episodes: 30 Run Time: 22-31 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10 With a blend of sincerity, realism, and comedy, Mindy Kaling's new coming-of-age sitcom captures the excruciating complications and discomfort of an Indian-American teenager trying to figure it all out. However, it does it through a cultural prism that is uncommon on American television. The highest-rated Netflix series revolves around a teen Devi Vishwakumar who isn’t just dealing with the usual teenage issues but is also caught between two cultures in which she never fully feels at home: her family's Indian background and the American society she was born and nurtured in. Here's your opportunity to watch a young comedy that both accurately depicts the highs and lows of real life and is genuinely entertaining. 11. Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle Genre: Crime, Drama Number of Seasons: 6 Number of Episodes: 36 Run Time: 55-83 mins IMDb Rating: 8.8/10 The story is set in 1919 in Birmingham, England, a country roiled by economic turmoil battling for survival between returning troops, recently minted revolutionaries, and criminal gangs. The Peaky Blinders is one of the most dominant gangs of the era, and it is led by Thomas Shelby and his family, a returning war hero. Thomas sees a chance to rise when a cargo of firearms goes missing because while crime may pay, the respectable business pays better. Just arrived from Belfast, Inspector Chester Campbell is working to rid Britain of its criminals. Nothing compares to this well-made, highest-rated Netflix series. 12. Stranger things (2016- present)

Created by The Duffer Brothers Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror Number of Seasons: 4 Number of Episodes: 34 Run Time: 42-150 mins IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Stranger Things continues to be an unabashed celebration of the 1980s, from its filmy allusions to the decade's fashion and plot to a barrage of concrete allusions. It revolves around a brave group of young children and teenagers battling monsters (either external or internal) and visiting the mall. It's a spooky nightmare and a dream of nostalgia. The well-considered aesthetics of the series always help to heighten the joyousness of its non-monster moments. The friendships, coming-of-age tales, relationships, and familial ties are what make Stranger Things wonderful, despite the creep factor's importance. 13. You (2018-present)

Created by Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble Cast: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Amy Leigh Hickman Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of Seasons: 3 Number of Episodes: 30 Run Time: 40-50 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 Based on Caroline Kepnes' novels, You is an American psychological thriller television series that centres on a charming but awkward crush that develops into something even more dangerous as the writer becomes the manager's fixation. He utilizes every resource at his disposal, including social media and the internet, to be near her. He even goes so far as to eliminate any barriers, including other people, that stand in his way. It’s scary to see how far one goes when obsessed with someone in this highest-rated Netflix series. 14. Master of None (2015-2021)

Created by Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang Cast: Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, Eric Wareheim, Naomi Ackie Genre: Drama, Comedy Number of Seasons: 3 Number of Episodes: 25 Run Time: 21-57 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 One of the greatest pieces of the 2010s trend of auteur-driven TV was Aziz Ansari's Master of None. In the ambitious and beautiful show, he wrote, directed, and starred in stories about his alter ego, Dev, who was looking for love, as well as tales about the people in his life, including his immigrant father's journey to America, his friend Denise (Lena Waithe), who was gradually coming out to her family, and even a digression about New York cabbies. Based on his own life experiences, Master of None is one of the best high-rated series on Netflix with a solid 100% rating. 15. Money Heist (2017-2021)

Created by Alex Pina Cast:Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso Genre: Action, Crime, Drama Number of Seasons- 5 Number of episodes- 41 Run Time - 42-76 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The best-rated Spanish heist criminal drama television program was made by Lex Pina, and it is called Money Heist. The show follows a peculiar crew of thieves as they seek to commit the most flawless heist in Spanish history by stealing 2.4 billion euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. As a criminal genius named "The Professor" manipulates the police to carry out his plot, eight robbers kidnap hostages and barricade themselves inside the Royal Mint of Spain. The most popular and highest-rated series on Netflix in history is this one. We believe we have you covered for your upcoming binge party. Watch these top-rated shows right away if you haven't already!

