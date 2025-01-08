Stephen tWitch Boss’ Family Slams Allison Holker For Speaking Out About Late Dancer’s Alleged Drug Use; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of drug abuse and death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ family has criticized the late dancer’s wife, Allison Holker, for her recent comments regarding his alleged drug use. In a Tuesday interview with People Magazine, Holker opened up about her husband’s death and revealed information that shocked the internet.

Following the interview going viral, Boss’ cousin, Elle, publicly defended him on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Elle claimed that Allison made family members sign an NDA in order to attend the funeral services of the media personality. In her post on social media, the family member of tWitch Boss wrote:

“He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie.”

She further added: “I’m so tired of keeping my f-king mouth shut, bro. You did our family so mf dirty.”

Elle also alleged that Holker does not allow Boss’ three children to meet other members of the family.

Meanwhile, she further added in her post, "Yeah, idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family, including his mother, sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral.”

Elle continued to add, “She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”

Stephen tWitch Boss passed away in 2022 by su*cide. Ahead of the entertainer’s passing away, he opened up about his struggles with mental health.

