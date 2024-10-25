Stevie Nicks Reveals She Bought THIS Special Gift For Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'What I Buy For My...'

Shoutout to friends who gift luxury items to their pals! Just kidding—we know that the thought behind a gift is more important than the price tag. However, for Stevie Nicks, the two factors have somehow merged. The former Fleetwood Mac singer, as recently revealed, is big on gifting cashmere blankets to her loved ones, and she recently gifted one to Travis Kelce, the boyfriend of her friend Taylor Swift.

Nicks made the revelation in a new Rolling Stone interview while discussing what she enjoys doing besides being on the road for her never-ending musical tours.

“I haven’t been able to do a lot of creative things that I love in many, many years,” Nicks told the outlet. “I draw, I write songs, and I write poetry. I’d like to make a perfume because I actually have a smell that I love,” she said.

The Grammy winner added, “I like to design blankets. Cashmere blankets are my favorite thing. That is what I buy for my friends if there’s a special occasion. I bought Travis Kelce a blanket.”

Nicks revealed that her penchant for blankets dates back to 1977 when Don Henley and J.D. Souther, took her to a store in Los Angeles, where she purchased her first cashmere wrap. “I always laugh and say, ‘They taught me how to spend money,’” the Landslide performer shared.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicks talked about her fondness for Swift, revealing she received a bracelet from the singer a year ago, which she hasn’t taken off since. She also expressed delight over her friend having Kelce—“a good man”—in her life.

Regarding the power couple’s relationship, the Rhiannon crooner expressed hopes that they end up becoming each other’s endgame, getting married, and having babies—if that’s what Swift wants, that is.

Travis’ brother Jason previously hinted at a collaboration with Nicks for an upcoming Christmas album. Rolling Stone confirmed the same in their new profile.

For his third holiday effort, the retired footballer will release A Philly Special Christmas Party with former teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The offering will be out on November 29.

