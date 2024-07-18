‘Stop Making Out’: Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Tells Her While She Is With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a sweet moment on television that got everybody talking. During an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney defended her reasons for openly showing affection to her husband in front of their kids. In the episode, Kourtney met up with Travis in Australia. After being away from each other for nine days, they couldn’t stop themselves from touching.

Reign’s funny reaction

As they kissed at length she told Travis, “My husband is home. I missed you.” This did not impress their son Reign who said, “Stop making out with Travis, bro!” He even jokes, “Didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kourtney also explained how it is important for children to see their parents display affection towards one another as she expressed herself during a confessional session. She then states, “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Earlier in the show Kourtney noted how Reign’s sense of humor reminded her so much like his father Scott Disick’s. “I’m starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad,” she said, “I think he is starting to get that sense of humor. I’m like, ‘Just what we need.’”

A blending and supportive partnership

Kourtney has three children with Scott; Reign, Penelope, and Mason. She married Travis in 2022 and together they have a son called Rocky. In addition to daughter Atiana, who is Shanna Moakler’s stepdaughter, Travis has two children Landon and Alabama from Shanna Moakler.

Their public moments are filled with the same warmth as those behind closed doors too. They recently participated in PDA when attending the Travis Barker’s Run Travis Run event in Los Angeles.

Praising Kourtney for running in the 5K, Travis said, “My wife’s a beast! She’s never done this [before] … it was really cool to have her be a part of it. It was awesome. It was everything I imagined.”

Kourtney and Travis’ love story continues to captivate audiences, showing that a little PDA can be a beautiful and healthy part of family life.

