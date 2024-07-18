Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Reason Why She Couldn't Take Baby Rocky Out During the Month They Spent in Australia

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her parenting decisions while on a month-long trip to Australia with her family. In a conversation on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she and her husband, Travis Barker, decided to hire a nanny for their baby boy, Rocky, for the first time since his birth in November.

"We haven't been using a nanny or a baby nurse with Rocky at all, but now that we're in Australia, it was important to bring someone," she explained. The decision stemmed from their unique circumstances while accompanying Travis on his Blink-182 tour across the country.

Kourtney and Travis's family time in Australia

Kourtney and Travis spent a month in Australia with their family. Along with baby Rocky, they were joined by Kourtney's two youngest children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, 12-year-old Penelope and nine-year-old Reign. However, their 14-year-old son Mason chose to remain in California with his father, Scott Disick.

Regardless of the excitement of the tour and the family being together, Kourtney had to balance her protective instincts for her newborn and her desire to spend quality time with her older children.

Privacy concerns and paparazzi pressure on Kourtney

One of the main reasons Kourtney decided to bring a nanny was the constant presence of paparazzi in Sydney.

Advertisement

She admitted that she was hesitant to take Rocky out of their Sydney hotel room due to the constant paparazzi presence. However, she realized that it wasn't fair for Penelope and Reign to be stuck indoors, so she had to make the difficult decision to leave Rocky behind for a few hours every day.

This dilemma was evident in an episode in which Kourtney had lunch with Penelope and Reign, only to be pursued by a man with a long-lens camera as soon as they left the restaurant.

Kourtney and Travis adjusting to new routines

Having a nanny on board was a significant change for Kourtney and Travis, who had previously handled all aspects of Rocky's care themselves. This new arrangement allowed Kourtney to ensure that Penelope and Reign could enjoy the excitement of exploring a new country without jeopardizing Rocky's safety and privacy.

Kourtney and Travis have been careful not to reveal Rocky's face to the world, preferring to enjoy their "newborn bubble" and share only selective glimpses of their baby on social media. Their approach reflects a desire to maintain a sense of normalcy and privacy for their family despite their public lives.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Jennifer Lawrence Planning To Have Another Baby With Husband Cooke Maroney? Here’s What Sources Say