Swifties Duet With Taylor Swift, Sing Parts Of Bon Iver’s Song Exile During Eras Concert In Warsaw

It appears that almost all of Taylor Swift’s performances garner some special moments from her fans, thanks to their love for her.

A similar special moment happened when she recently delivered her Eras Tour show in Warsaw as the crowd sang Exile track, singing Bon Iver’s part during the show.

As per People, on August 3, during the third and last Eras Tour show in the aforementioned location, Swift performed a mashup of The Black Dog (featured in The Tortured Poets Department) and Exile (Featured in Folklore).

As a part of the show’s secret song segment, Swift performed a mashup on the piano and since Bon Iver’s singer Justin Vernon was not present, her fans filled in to sing the song’s verse and back-and-forth parts.

The videos of the same have been making rounds online, where we can see and hear the crowd screaming as the songstress started Exile before they joined in on the lyrics to sing Vernon’s initial verse.

Swifties sang with the singer, “I can see you standing, honey / With his arms around your body / Laughin', but the joke's not funny at all,” adding, “And it took you five whole minutes / To pack us up and leave me with it / Holdin' all this love out here in the hall.”

As the global sensation graced her stage with her vocals singing her parts during the chorus, bridge, and outro, the concert attendees also joined in to sing Vernon’s back-and-forth parts.

During the guitar part of the secret song section, the Grammy-winning artist played a mashup of Today Was A Fairytale and I Think He Knows. At one instance, she said, “Every day is a fairytale in Poland!”

As far as the Exile track goes, she sang the song for the fourth time as a surprise track during the Eras Tour. She previously performed it in Los Angeles back in August 2023, in Australia in February, and in Scotland in June.

During her concert in Munich on July 27, Swifties showcased their love in an unconventional yet heartfelt manner.

As per the outlet, multiple people gathered outside the concert venue and set their tents in the hills of Olympiapark and the banks of Nymphenburg Canal.

The vibrant colors of the tents seemingly grabbed the pop icon’s attention and she acknowledged this effort by giving her fans a shout-out.

While on stage, Swift said that she felt “incredibly welcomed” and they were going to spend the rest of the night trying to make up to those fans.

