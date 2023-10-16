Taylor Swift Eras Tour Film tops global box office collection with USD 96 million in opening weekend; Details inside

Taylor Swift: The Eras tour has been one of the most highly anticipated releases of the month. Swift has recently embarked on a journey to break and make new records with everything she does. About a couple of months ago, Taylor Swift announced her most celebrated tour, Eras Tour, was coming out with a film and was releasing only in North America. But sometime ago, she announced she was taking the movie worldwide. It's no stranger that fans or Swifties were eagerly waiting for the film to release, and now Swift has yet again made her place, made it to the box office reports, and topped the charts in the USA and Canada.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film sets record in its first week getting on par with Michael Jackson's This Is It

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert film tops the global charts

Taylor Swift:The Eras Tour finally hit theaters this weekend after a two-and-a-half-month wait. Much was expected of this one-of-a-kind release, with advance ticket sales smashing all records and the singer's weekly appearances in NFL stadium luxury boxes firing up the hype engine. In response to "unprecedented demand," exhibitors added early shows on Thursday evening and Friday daytime the same week as their debut.

When the dust settled, it appears that Taylor Swift rose to the occasion, making $96.0 million and taking first place by a considerable margin, as per Screenvision. If that figure holds, The Eras Tour will have the second-greatest October opening of all time, trailing only Joker, which grossed $96.2 million in its first three days of release on October 2–4, 2019.

The total domestic box office for all films was $135.1 million, compared to $78.3 million last year on the same weekend when Halloween Ends debuted at $40.1 million. The majority of analysts expected The Eras Tour to gross $100M–$110M in its first three days, so the actuals were slightly below. The film accounted for 71% of total North American box office revenue.

After only three days of its release, it has become the highest-grossing concert film ever, with an average ticket price of somewhere around $20.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour leaves behind The Exorcist Believer

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film swept up moviegoers, grossing $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada. Just two and a half months ago, this weekend was slated to be a routine mid-October block focused on mid- and low-budget horror films.

Meanwhile, as per The Hollywood Reporter, The Exorcist: Believer easily took top place at the weekend box office when the film opened up, grossing an estimated $27.2 million from 3,663 cinemas. While a good start in this climate, the R-rated film underperformed domestically as it attempted to resurrect the franchise after Universal reportedly paid a hefty $400 million for rights. Overseas, the film earned $17.9 million from its first 52 territories, for a total worldwide start of $45.1 million.

Advertisement

As per Screenvision, The Exorcist: Believer finished in a distant second place in its second weekend, with $11.0 million in new ticket sales and a 58% drop from its debut. The horror sequel's ten-day total is $44.9 million. After spending $30 million to make the film, Blumhouse/Universal may struggle to turn a profit, especially with critics giving it a terrible 22% and viewers giving it a putrid 54% on putrid Tomatoes. In two weeks, Universal's Five Nights at Freddy’s will have captured the majority of the horror audience, ultimately ending Believer's box office run.

ALSO READ: What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert film complete setlist? Here’s everything you need to know