Taylor Swift Performs THIS Song Live For First Time During 2nd Munich Eras Tour Show; Know More

Taylor Swift treated her fans to an Eras Tour to remember during her last performance in Munich. On Sunday, July 28, at her concert in the German city, the 34-year-old pop star gave her first live performance of a song during the evening's secret songs segment.

Taylor Swift performs surprise songs at Munic concert

Swift performed the guitar version of the Tortured Poets Department anthology song and a medley of her duet from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, with Zayn Malik.

This was the first time Taylor sang the song live. She then turned to the piano and mash-up loml from TTPD with the Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track Don't You. The song was released in 2021, along with new tracks from Swift's release of her second album, Fearless, released thirteen years ago.

During her first performance in Munich on July 27, the singer of I Can Do It with a Broken Heart gave her fans a piano mashup of Ivy and Call It What You Want, as well as a medley of Fresh Out the Slammer and You Are in Love.

Swift misplayed the opening chords of Ivy before beginning the second set of songs, but she was able to move past it. She stopped singing the Evermore song and stated, "Sometimes you just don't hit the right note, do you?"

Hundreds of fans gather outside Swift's concert venue

The 14-time Grammy winner also paused to express her gratitude to the hundreds of spectators who had come to her performance on the Olympiaberg hill outside the Olympiastadion.

She gave a shoutout to the thousands of fans who had made their camp outside the venue. Notably, the vocalists' attention seemed to be drawn to the tents due to their vibrant color schemes. They were set up on the banks of the Nymphenburg Canal and in the hills of Olympiapark.

Swift will now play in Warsaw, Poland in early August following her performances in Munich. She will perform in London as her last stop for her Eras Tour.

