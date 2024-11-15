T.J. Miller Reflects On Rekindling Friendship With Ryan Reynolds After Vowing Never To Work With Deadpool Star

T.J. Miller reflects on patching things up with Ryan Reynolds, referring to him as a 'good friend' after previously refusing to work with the Deadpool star again. Two years after his heated remarks against Reynolds, Miller spoke more warmly of the Canadian actor when they met. Back in 2022, Miller claimed Reynolds looked down on him, but now said that they have been able to sort out their differences.

On the podcast The Bonfire, Miller claimed he and Reynolds had a conversation that has since mended their relationship. Miller has also expressed a potential return for the next installment of the Deadpool series, reprising his role as the bartender Weasel, hinting that he now has an amicable relationship with the Free Guy star.

Miller said, "I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really—I think that would be awesome."

During The Adam Carolla Show interview in 2022, Miller described a dismal moment throughout shooting Deadpool 2 (2018), when he got the impression Reynolds was being cruel towards him. At that point, Miller remarked that he did not see himself anywhere near Reynolds’s circle in the future, although he wished him well, claiming that it was strange that Reynolds acted as if he hated him.

Miller had said, "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he's so good at [playing] Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me."

Advertisement

A month later, while appearing on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, Miller claimed that his statements were taken out of context and explained that Reynolds contacted him to settle the issue, which they did by exchanging emails. He mentioned, "It was really cool; he emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back, and now it's, like, fine."

Miller had become embroiled in a number of legal controversies throughout the years. He made headlines back in 2016 after allegedly attacking an Uber driver, for which they reached a settlement later. The following year, he was also accused of sexual assault. The actor refuted these allegations.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Engraving THIS Taylor Swift Statement On His Gravestone; DEETS