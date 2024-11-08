‘You Just Flaunt It Like This?’: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman For Sharing Picture With His Other Friends

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at his longtime pal Hugh Jackman, who posted pictures with his other friends on Instagram. The Logan actor was seen having a gala time with his friends, and as he put up the pictures on his social media platform, Reynolds quickly dropped a comment, which caught the eyes of the fans, who, too, played along in the comment section.

Along with the photos, Jackman wrote the caption, which read, “Friends who are family.” Meanwhile, Reynolds added, "@slevydirect is not gonna take this well. You just flaunt it like this?" Gus Worland, who was in the picture with the Wolverine actor, went on to reply, "You know I come first, Mr. Director!! ❤️ and that other guy knows too.”

Since the past few months, Reynolds and Jackman have frequently been posting pictures with each other. The trend majorly took place during the promotions of the Marvel movies Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actors also celebrated their birthday together in October alongside the director Shawn Levy. The latter put up a carousel post on his social media platform with Jackman and Reynolds standing on either side of a flower cake, making confused expressions. In the photos, the filmmaker, too, entered the frame as the three of them took a stroll in the backyard.

Meanwhile, Worland and Andrew Bimson, who posed with Jackman in the latest picture, have been the actor’s friends from his home country, Australia. During the duo’s recent appearance on the Life Uncut podcast, Worland and Bimson shared the details of their bond with the Hollywood star.

"Not a large level, but I would be lying to you to say if there wasn't a little moment where I go 'oh,’” Worland stated. Adding further, he said, "But then I know the two of them and their friendship is doing a whole lot of good, and obviously it's a fun movie."

Gus, who is also a radio show host, went on to reveal his conversations with Reynolds when he visited his friend on the sets of the Marvel film. The radio host claimed, "The first thing he did was come up and say, 'Jacko loves you. I've got a friend like he does and this is lovely to meet you now,' and stuff, so we had a big cuddle and stuff and that was nice.”

As for the Deadpool & Wolverine trio, The Proposal actor shared with Variety that he is writing a film in which he intends to star alongside Jackman, and Levy takes the director’s seat.

