‘Taking Baby Steps’: Heartstopper Actor Kit Connor Shares How His Closeness With Co-Star Joe Locke Made Shooting Intimate Scenes Easier

Netflix’s Heartstopper season three is steamier than ever! In a new interview with The Sunday Times, actor Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson on the show, revealed that a lot more intimate scenes will be shot for prolonged hours in the upcoming season. However, working with the same intimacy coordinator and being comfortable with co-star Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, made the process easier.

“We’ve been taking baby steps,” he said. The actor revealed that having the same intimacy coordinator as the first season helped him in the proceeding. “Season 1, he would be there ensuring we were comfortable holding hands. And now we’re doing the sex scenes,” Connor told the outlet. Although most clips haven’t made it on the show, they shot footage for the creators. “We shot the s*x scenes for about seven hours!” he added.

Heartstopper became a breakout role for both Connor and Locke, attracting large fandoms. Nonetheless, fame is a two-sided sword, and these actors have faced difficulty navigating this newly found fame. Connor admitted to the outlet that whenever he’s stopped and recognized in public, he feels “a bit naked.” He added that “walking down Oxford Street on a Saturday morning” is out of the question these days due to the attention he and Locke attract.

Advertisement

Connor's upcoming Broadway debut as Romeo opposite Rachel Zegler’s Juliet is to be looked forward to. Therefore, the young actor wishes to focus on his performance rather than his celebrity status.

Heartstopper is a beautiful queer love story between “Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player,” as per the official synopsis. One day, they are forced to attend a lecture together and realize that what they have is more than just friendship.

In 2023, Connor reflected on his experience of coming out as bisexual after feeling pressured by social media. “I really don’t think about it all that often, I’ve got to say, which I’m happy about,” he said. The actor felt like he spoke “endlessly” about the topic and said everything he could have, so it’s better to move on.

Heartstopper season three will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2024.