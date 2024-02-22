Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Enjoy Zoo Date In Australia; Here's What Their Day Looked Like

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a date at the zoo in Australia, as the latter reached Sydney to support his girlfriend in her upcoming Eras tour performance on the weekend. Both Swift and Kelce were spotted feeding Kangaroos and going around hand in hand. The couple, according to the local media, had booked a private tour for the day, where the two were also seen clicking selfies. The Lover singer visited the zoo for the second time ever since she had been in Sydney.

Kelce touchdowned Sydney on Thursday morning after winning the Super Bowl 2024 earlier this month. Swift was present at the game to watch the Kansas City Chiefs hit the winning goal.

Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Going To Take A Trip Around Europe?

Taylor Swift will be taking a trip to Europe for her next tour leg. There are reports that suggest that the NFL player will be joining her to show his support for the ERAS Tour. A source close to the couple revealed, "The couple are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there."

Talking about the Kansas City Chief player's upcoming games, the source said, "Football is everything to him. He lives it and breathes it. But he's ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him." Kelce has been seen at Swift's concerts multiple times, the last being in November 2023, when the Midnights star performed in Argentina and then ran to her boyfriend backstage, sharing a kiss.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Viral TikTok Conspiracy Theory Accuses Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of Faking Their Romance for PR

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Romance

Swift and the NFL player started dating in July 2023 and went public with their relationship 6 months later. Sharing the insights of their dating period, Swift revealed to Time Magazine, “We started hanging out right after Kelce caught my attention.” She further added, “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

The duo shared some intimate moments with each other during the last Super Bowl game and danced to Swift’s Love Story track at the afterparty.

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Dominates Music Category With 4 Awards, Including Pop And Female Artist Of The Year