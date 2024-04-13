Coachella 2024: Sabrina Carpenter Surprises Fans With New Song Espresso At Music And Art Festival

Sabrina Carpenter, who is widely known for her amazing tracks that swiftly made a place in the hearts of her fans, was seen performing live at the Coachella Music and Art Festival 2024.

Although it was the very first time that she had become a part of the iconic music festival, the Feather artist performed on the main stage of Coachella. However, her fans were in for a few more surprises while witnessing the grand performance that the Because I Liked a Boy singer gave out.

Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella 2024

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter were more than amazed to watch her perform live in front of their eyes for the first time in the desert festival that takes place in Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

While she took the stage with her most played hits, the Santa Doesn’t Know You Like I Do singer mainly performed the tracks from her 2022 album called Emails I Can’t Send.

However, the fans were hit with a blow as she introduced her latest track, Espresso.

At this most acclaimed event that brings together a grand list of artists and almost a thousand fans to witness them, Carpenter performed the stated track live for the first time in front of a cheering crowd.

Espresso was announced just last week, as the Read Your Mind artist teased it. The song was also promoted with the billboards around Palm Dessert.

Her act during Weekend One of Coachella 2024 dazzled the crowd as she brought forth one of the most amazing performances at the music festival.

Sabrina Carpenter Trends on Social Media

The concert that Sabrina Carpenter had put out, got her fans so thrilled that within no time, #sabchella started trending on social media.

The fans, who had been all baffled by the performance of the singer, started rushing to post their reactions to the emotion-filled act.

This was the year when the A Nonsense Christmas artist was all packed, with a number of concerts. She was also an opening act for Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour, which was all sold out.

Now that she has already given out a mind-baffling act during the Weekend One of Coachella 2024, she will be again performing on the main stage during the Weekend Two. Her performance during the next weekend, at Coachella will begin at 6 pm.

Here are a few tracks that Sabrina Carpenter performed during her Weekend One set.

Fast Times

Vicious

Read Your Mind

Tornado Warnings

Already Over

Opposite

Emails I Can’t Send

All Because I Liked A Boy

Bet U Wanna

Espresso

Feather

Nonsense

