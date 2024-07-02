'She's Ready For It tho': Taylor Swift Gushes About Simone Biles As She Uses the Singer's Song For Her Routine

It seems that even Taylor Swift can’t help but fangirl over Simone Biles. The incredibly talented Olympic Gold Medalist used one of the singer’s songs for her recent floor routine which had Taylor literally floored.

Reacting to the video shared on X (Formerly Twitter), Taylor commented how she has watched the video multiple times already. Here is what happened.

What did Swift say about Biles using her song for her routine?

On Friday, June 28, Simone Biles used Taylor Swift’s famous song Ready For It to start her floor routine during the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The video, which was shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) was seen by Taylor Swift herself, who could not help but react to Biles using her 2017 track from the album Reputation.

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” the singer commented, referencing the song and Biles’ incredible performance on the floor. The comment was also accompanied by a few emojis including that of a medal and the USA flag. Simone Biles ended her floor routine with Delresto (Echoes) by Travis Scott ft. Beyoncé.

Simone Biles’ performance was incredible as always

Taylor Swift , alongside thousands of other people, was right to be so impressed by Biles’ performance as she was incredible during her routine. In the event, Biles performed her signature Triple-Double, which, according to the video commentator is the “hardest tumbling pass in the world.” Biles was the first woman to perform this pass in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019.

Even though there were a few hiccups during her beam event, Biles was able to secure first place in the first half of the women’s qualifying thanks to her floor, bars, and vault routines.

Biles’ fan Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is also wowing her audience with her incredible performance during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

