Taylor Swift Set to Present at the 2025 Grammys with Six Nominations; Deets

Taylor Swift has been confirmed as a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The superstar, who has been nominated in six categories this year, will appear at the prestigious event.

The Recording Academy announced her participation, though the specific category she will present remains unclear. However, given her strong presence at the Grammys, it’s likely she will present in one of the major categories.

Swift is nominated for six Grammy Awards in 2025, following the release of her eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department.

She is in the running for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Gracie Abrams).

Among the most notable nominations is for Album of the Year, where Swift could make history. If she wins the award for the fifth time, she will break her own record.

She previously won the Grammy for Album of the Year four times for her albums Midnights, folklore, 1989, and Fearless. Currently, she holds the record for the most wins in this category, tying with legends like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

In the Album of the Year category, Swift faces stiff competition from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short and Sweet, and Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft. Swift is also competing for Song and Record of the Year, where she will go up against Carpenter and Eilish once again.

The 2025 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year. The event will take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena.

A number of performers have already been confirmed for the ceremony, including Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Shakira, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The 2025 Grammys promise to be a star-studded affair, with Swift taking center stage as one of the key figures of the night.

