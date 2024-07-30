Terrifying Urban Legend Comes To Life In Sam Claflin’s Upcoming Horror Film Bagman; Watch The Trailer HERE

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Bagman, a chilling horror film arriving in theaters this fall. Directed by Colm McCarthy, known for Outcast and The Girl with All the Gifts, the movie revolves around a terrifying urban legend. The story follows Patrick McKee, played by Sam Claflin, who confronts a nightmarish creature from his childhood that has returned to threaten his family.

The teaser starts with a woman’s voice narrating the legend of the Bagman, a figure known worldwide in different versions. Parents often use the Bagman story to scare kids into behaving, but he supposedly targets good and kind-hearted children.

The trailer then shifts to Patrick McKee, played by Claflin, who has disturbing memories of seeing the Bagman as a child trying to lure him away. Now, having moved his family back to his hometown, Patrick fears the Bagman might come back, especially since he now has a son. The trailer hints at a lot of jump scares and shows the creepy Bagman grabbing kids.

The official synopsis of Bagman reads: "In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again."

It continued, "Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Rhoden)."

Who's starring in the horror flick Bagman?

The film also stars Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Love Sick) as Patrick's wife Karina, and Caréll Vincent Rhoden as their son Jake. Other cast members include William Hope, Steven Cree, and Frankie Corio. Produced by Marty Bowen, John Fischer, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, Bagman is the latest horror offering from Lionsgate, who recently released other horror titles like Imaginary and The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Director Colm McCarthy explained to Collider, "Reading John Hume’s script, I was immediately drawn to the folk horror elements and in particular the crisis of fatherhood that Pat experiences. The raw horror of knowing your child is threatened but being powerless to protect them is every parent’s worst nightmare."

Bagman will premiere in theaters on September 20.

