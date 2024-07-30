Lea Michele Reveals She Had 'Back-to-Back Very Early Failed Pregnancies' While Trying to Conceive 2nd Child; See Here.

Glee star Lea Michele is opening up about a tough chapter in her motherhood journey. The actress, who is expecting the birth of her second child, revealed that she went through some heartbreaking losses, especially back-to-back very early failed pregnancies.

The actress who made her big debut on Broadway in Funny Girl reflected on how hard it was for her to conceive her second baby. She spoke about how miscarriages played a role in her decision to step away from her Broadway show.

Michele revealed that she went through two heartbreaking miscarriages, and didn’t even realize that she went through one when it happened the first time.

Lea Michele on her ‘failed pregnancies’

The Scream Queens star sat down for an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger and, during the podcast, spoke about how she and her husband were trying to conceive a second baby, but it wasn’t easy.

Lea continued, “I had never had a miscarriage before... The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.’” She also said that the struggles that she was facing played a major role in her decision to step away and focus on her health.

Michele reflected, “It wasn’t until a little bit later [that] I had another [loss]. I was working at the time. It was super challenging to... process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful.”

She stated that she was later diagnosed with an endometriosis condition and had to undergo surgery. At least ‘one thousand shots’ later; she got the good news that she was expecting her second baby. But the Funny Girl star also gushed that she couldn’t be happier and that she couldn’t wait to welcome her second angel.

Lea Michele’s marriage & first child

Lea's spouse is a business maverick in the fashion industry. Reich, who was previously the head of business development for the clothing brand Theory, is now the president of the apparel company AYR, which stands for All Year Round. Lea's best friend, Stephanie Levinson, played cupid for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich.

Michele married Zandy Reich in 2019. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, son Ever, who is now three. Last September, Michele finished her final performance as Funny Girl's Fanny Brice after replacing Beanie Feldstein in July 2022.

