'Thank You Lord Jesus': Abby De La Rosa Shares Son Zillion's 'Verbal Breakthrough' As He Says Brother Zion's Name

Abby De La Rosa is celebrating a warming milestone in her son's journey with autism. On Sunday, August 18, the radio personality took to her Instagram Stories with a touching moment, revealing that her 2-year-old son Zillion made another huge "verbal breakthrough."

Back in April, Abby and Nick Cannon, Zillion's dad and father to Rosa’s three children, shared that Zillion had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Abby has continued to update fans on both the good and challenging days of raising a child with special needs. Zillion, along with his twin brother Zion and their 21-month-old sister Beautiful, are Abby's light in life. Despite the challenges of raising a child with ASD, she chooses to stay positive and grateful, often sharing sweet moments with her children on social media.

In the video, Abby holds Zillion in her arms and says, "I love you," while her son, to her delight, responds by saying "Zion," the name of his twin brother. It's a moment that might seem small to some, but for Abby, it was a monumental step forward in Zillion's development.

“No one talks about the challenges of having a child with special needs,” Abby wrote across the video, offering a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster she experiences as a mother. “Some days are good, others are so, so hard on my mommy heart, but yesterday we had another verbal breakthrough!”

In her Instagram Story, Abby continued, “I like to always record Zillion when we play just to see if I catch anything, and yesterday for the first time I caught him saying his brother’s name not once but TWICE!!!! (Emotional Emojis) Thank you, Lord Jesus!!” One could feel the happiness of thankfulness in the words, epitomized by the great love and hope she has stored in her heart for her son.

Back in April, in honor of World Autism Awareness Day, Abby and Nick shared a joint post on Instagram to announce Zillion’s diagnosis. The post was filled with love and admiration for their son, as they described how Zillion “experiences life in 4D” and how his “love, strength, and brilliance light up every room he enters.”

Their message was one of acceptance and understanding, encouraging other families who are on a similar journey to embrace the challenges and joys that come with raising a child with autism. “On this World Autism Awareness Day, we extend our embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding. Together, let’s create a world of acceptance and compassion,” they added.

Abby’s deep love for her children is evident in everything she shares. Recently, she posted a sweet video of herself enjoying a beach day with her three little ones, soaking up the sun and making precious memories together. Nick Cannon, the father of her kids, couldn’t help but admire his munchkins, commenting on the video, “My Family followed by a string of heart emojis.”

For Abby De La Rosa, every small step Zillion takes is a victory, and she embraces each one with open arms. Navigating the complexities of raising a child with autism isn’t easy, but Abby does it with so much love and gratitude, always ready to say, “Thank you, Lord Jesus,” for the breakthroughs and blessings that come her way.

