'Nobody Helped Me': Halle Berry Explains Why She Does Not Want Her Kids To Be Nepo Babies

For someone like Halle Berry, who strongly insists on independence and self-reliance, the same principles are passed down to her children. One of the most unforgettable actresses to leave a mark on Hollywood, the Academy Award winner recently shared rather a surprising rule she has insisted on in relation to her children's potential future involvement in the entertainment business.

Berry has a son, 16-year-old Nahla, from her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and another 10-year-old named Maceo, from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She says they will have to find their own way if they want to venture into the entertainment world. In an interview, she clearly stated there would be no special treatment or easy ways in for her children, even if they did decide to follow in her footsteps.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute To 'Most Amazing Mama' Betty On Her Birthday; See Here

ALSO READ: 'You're Hands...': Meg Ryan calls Taylor Swift THIS Post London Eras Tour

Berry has even said in an interview with People that her kids would be given absolutely no special treatment if and when they start working in showbiz. Stating that she had to dig from the ground up, with no help from anybody in the business, and that experience is what is needed in order to make it alone.

Berry elaborated on her opinion, saying that she had never encountered nepotism in Hollywood and that she never received help from outside. "I had no nepotism. Nobody helped me. I had to learn from the ground up," Berry said. She went on to say that if her children were going to do the same thing, she would expect them to "do it the way I did it."

Advertisement

However, the actress stressed that they had to pay their dues and master their craft for themselves, so they could do it on their own and have success. "That way, it's always yours. Nobody takes it away," she stated further, emphasizing self-achieved success.

Although she claims not to give them any shortcuts, Berry does admit that her career gains her some "cool points" with her children. She shared one time when she managed to introduce her daughter Nahla to actor Mark Wahlberg, whom she has a crush on from his movie Daddy's Home, and gained some much-needed cool points with her daughter.

ALSO READ: Christina Hall Shares Glimpse Of 'Mother-Daughter Salon Day' Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Berry added, funny in recall, "Well, I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy's Home. She is just crazy about that movie. So when I got to introduce her to Mark, it was the first time in my whole career that she said, 'Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? Okay, you're cool'."

Advertisement

Halle Berry's approach to parenting is highly influenced by her strong belief in the power of self-reliance and hard work—values clearly instilled into her children as they forge forward into their futures, either in Hollywood or otherwise.

ALSO READ: How Many Children Does Halle Berry Have? All About Her Kids As She Files For Son's Sole Custody