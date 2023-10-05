‘That really was a very traumatic…’: Khloé Kardashian struggle with Tristan Thompson's ‘my person’ claim amid cheating scandals

Khloé Kardashian is struggling with Tristan Thompson repeatedly claiming that she's the one for him, all while they're dealing with a rocky relationship filled with cheating scandals. She opened up about this on an episode of The Kardashians on October 5, as reported by E! News. Reportedly, Tristan Thompson's recent thoughts on the paternity scandal that caused a lot of problems in their relationship have made these feelings more prominent.

What did Tristan Thompson confess to Khloé Kardashian amid cheating scandals?

Tristan Thompson, who has children True and Tatum with Khloé , had another child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were planning to expand their family through surrogacy. This situation became a breaking point in their long-term relationship, causing doubts and mistrust to loom over them. On an episode of The Kardashians aired on October 5, as reported by E! News, Tristan had a heart-to-heart conversation with Khloé.

He mentioned, "I think going down this journey that I've been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, 'Why do certain things to hurt certain people? I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it's like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You're my best friend. I meet my person—how come I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?"

How did Khloé Kardashian respond to Tristan Thompson’s ‘You're my best friend’ claim?

As reported by E!News, Khloé has heard Tristan call her his "person" or "best friend" before, and it's not something new. But it's still a feeling that she finds challenging, especially when she thinks about the many times he has cheated on her during their relationship, which has had its ups and downs. she went on to say, "I'm not saying I don't believe him but I've heard this and, of course, it's angered me before, because I'm like, 'Well, if I f--king am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times. This isn't like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Despite their complicated history, Khloé emphasized that family always comes first for her. In a time of need, Tristan and his brother, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, had temporarily moved in with her after their mother's passing. Khloé stated that they wouldn't resort to an "eye for an eye" approach and emphasized the importance of unity during challenging times. She wanted to ensure that her karma remained positive, even though she didn't justify Tristan's past actions.

Reportedly, Khloé stressed that if Tristan genuinely believed that she was his "person," their separation should motivate him to change for himself, rather than seeking a reward at the end of the journey. Given that they share children together, she acknowledged that they would be in each other's lives for the long term, and her focus was on making co-parenting as amiable as possible.

