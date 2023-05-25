Ike and Tina Turner's relationship timeline: From an abusive marriage to divorce, here is everything to know

The ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’ Tina Turner’s first marriage to Ike Turner was not exactly known as the happy marriage. Though the couple was married for quite some time, their union was famously known to be volatile with Tina accusing Ike of severe abuse. Tina Turner and Ike Turner even welcomed a son together before parting ways in 1978.

Here is everything to know about Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s relationship timeline.

Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s relationship timeline

1. Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s marriage

Reportedly, Ike and Tina first met at Club Manhattan in 1957 when the latter was still a teenager. Their entanglement was not simple because when Ike started his affair with Tina he was still married to Lorraine Taylor. Meanwhile Tina got pregnant by saxophonist Raymond Hill during her senior year of high school.

The couple formed Ike and Tina Turner Revue and moved to Los Angeles. They reportedly got married in Mexico, but Ike said that it was a common law marriage.

2. Ike abused Tina during their marriage

Ike and Tina Turner’s volatile marriage is well-documented. In her written account in I Tina: My Life Story, the Queen of Rock and Roll said that when she first wanted to leave Ike, he reacted by bashing her head in a wooden shoe stretcher. This incident scared Tina to a great deal and as the relationship continued, so did the abuse. Ike used to punch her and even gave Tina third degree burns.

In her 2018 memoir, Tina Turner also revealed that intimacy was like a form of hostility especially when it started and ended with beating.

3. Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s child

Ike and Tina Turner welcomed their son, Ronnie Turner in October 1960. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022 due to colon cancer.

4. Tina Turner and Ike Turner’s divorce

This abusive marriage continued till 1976, when Tina Turner officially filed for divorce after a violent incident. The divorce was finalized in 1978 and both went on to remarry.

Ike Turner passed away at the age of 76 in December 2007 with autopsy revealing cocaine overdose as the reason of death. Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023 at the age of 86.

