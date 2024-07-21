The Boys' Claudia Doumit Reveals What Was it Like Filming Her Character's Death Scene; Says 'It Was Really Funny...'

The Boys are back, and how! Season 4 of the meta-superhero show is now streaming in its entirety on Prime Video, and just before heading to the final season, the makers have dropped a major surprise bomb. Spoiler alert but one such scene was the death of Victoria Neuman. Actress Claudia Doumit who played this layered role is opening up what filming her death scene was like.

If you are a fan of the show you are not unfamiliar with gore, violence, or even twists that you never saw coming. Claudia’s Victoria rose through the ranks on the show, taking up a menacing role at Vought, and she plays a very crucial role in Season 3, which is what makes her death in Season 4 so shocking. Well, not really shocking, because in the show’s true blue fashion, it killed off a character that we thought would stick around.

But Doumit is very happy with the way that her character has been sent off. If you have not seen the finale of The Boys Season 4, don’t worry we will spoil it all for you, just a major chunk. In an attempt to take the story forward by a leap, Creator Eric Kripke who also directs the finale, mimics the reality of politics in the USA.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Finale: All Questions Series Must Answer Before Conclusion

With political references and nuances, he dramatizes the story and shocks you when at the last minute, The Boys’ plans fail, but Homelander ends up taking over the country and fate of The Boys in his hands. The events of the finale of season 4, will lead to the final chapter in Amazon Prime’s The Boys saga with Season 5. But ahead of Season 5’s anticipation, Claudia Doumit is talking about the shocking death of her character.

Advertisement

Claudia Doumit On Her Death Scene In The Boys Season 4

Plating the role of the scheming politician Victoria Neuman on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Doumit has learned to expect every crazy thing. And even though fans were surprised by Neuman’s gory death. Claudia thinks it is time for the politician to go.

In an interview with Deadline, the Call Of Duty actress spoke about her last appearance on the show and what she truly feels about it. Doumit revealed that the day she shot her death scene was actually her last day of filming on the show in its entirety.

Claudia Doumit specified what that day of filming that particular gory blood scene was like, she said “It was the last day of filming for the season. It was really funny because, for me, it was just another day on set. I know that sounds insane and maybe I was in complete denial, but it was just another day on set for me. I remember being so happy, walking around from department to department and giving everyone their wrapped gifts, taking photos, and having a really easy, relaxing last day.”

Advertisement

The Timeless actress then revealed that she found shooting the last sequence very relaxing despite the nature of it. She went on to say that she was lifted up on strings, midair, and left hanging; she wiggled a bit before someone yelled split, and then eventually, through movie magic, she ended up lying in a pool of her own fake blood. Claudia also stressed that death happened in the most iconic fashion on the show.

ALSO READ: The Boys' Jack Quaid Calls Final Season 'The Most Messed Up Season of Television', Find Out Why?

While her death might have been shocking to us, Claudia knew about her character dying even before going into the season. She revealed that she sat down with Eric Kripke, like all of the cast, to go over her arc for the season, and Victoria’s death was brought up. But she did not know the specifics.

Will The Boys End With Season 4?

Creator Eric Kripke has confirmed that Amazon's original series will end, but there is one more season to go. So, no, The Boys Season 4 is not the end of the series. The superhero show will end with Season 5, and as of now, no official dates have been announced for the production or release of The Boys.

Advertisement

The season finale of The Boys 4 was released on July 18 and was packed with gore, blood, and twists that left your head spinning.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Episode 8 Recap With Spoilers: Here's Everything You Wanna Know