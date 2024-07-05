Claudia Doumit Reveals How She Enjoys Playing Enemies With Real-Life Boyfriend Jack Quaid On The Boys

The return of The Boys' fourth season to Amazon Prime serves as a sharp reminder of Claudia Doumit's portrayal of Victoria Neuman, who is a deadly force. The Boys' attempt to kill Victoria with poisoned eye drops in the first episode of the season failed miserably. Later, Hughie (Jack Quaid) confronts her in a last-ditch attempt to win her over, but his attempt at execution fails. The apparent chemistry between Doumit and Quaid, who have been dating since 2022, is another treat for fans. Doumit discussed her on-screen experience of playing against Quaid on-screen.

Claudia Doumit discusses what it means to play against her boyfriend Jack Quaid on-screen

Claudia Doumit recently discussed her experience of portraying the role of an enemy with Jack Quaid, having joined the show as an avid fan of the series.

She shared with Decider, “It’s always so much fun to work with Jack. He gives you so much. And it’s almost hard not to laugh because he’s such a riot. So whenever it’s a serious moment, you always just kind of have to laser focus when the scene begins.”

She also added that it’s endlessly entertaining to work with Jack, and she thinks there’s been a real journey between Vicky and Hughie over the season.

In the show, it is revealed that Victoria has been concealing her superpowers and her adoption by Vought CEO Stan Edgar as she pursues her political ambitions. Despite publicly posing as an anti-superhero progressive, she uses her head-popping abilities for personal gain. The discovery of her powers in Season 3 set Hughie and Victoria on opposing sides, despite their shared past.

Advertisement

Doumit noted that there’s a lot of history there and a lot of betrayal. Adding that it’s a very interesting conversation between two characters who have so much history and a loss of friendship there. It’s quite hard to have those conversations and to have that dynamic.

Interestingly, Doumit confessed she has always rooted for Hughie and Annie "Starlight" January (Erin Moriarty) since she first watched the show in Season 1.

She stated that she was a fan of the show before she came onto the show, and so she loves Hughie and Starlight together. Although uncertain about the series' conclusion in Season 5, Doumit warned that if this show doesn’t end with those two either living and surviving or ending up together, she will be crying.

Regarding her character, Doumit remarked, “Hughie’s kind of the only real friend that she has.”

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit's relationship in real life

Advertisement

It was on the set of The Boys that Claudia first got to know Jack. Since joining the cast in 2020, Doumit and Jack have collaborated closely. Fans loved their chemistry both on and off-screen.

When it comes to revealing details about their personal lives, Jack and Claudia have both been extremely careful. It seems that they would rather let their work do the talking. They are both extremely focused on their careers as well. They have had a prosperous career in the entertainment industry while keeping a low profile.

Jack Quaid is best known for his role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys. Born into a family of actors, with parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, Jack has now carved his own path in Hollywood. Apart from The Boys, he has appeared in movies like The Hunger Games and Scream too. His journey in Hollywood continues to intrigue fans and critics.

Advertisement

Claudia Doumit, born on May 2, 1992, is 32 years old. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry now. Doumit is known for various TV series and movies. You might have seen her in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. She played the role of Farah Karim in Call of Duty. And, most importantly, she is praised widely for her performance as Victoria Neuman in The Boys.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 Explained: Everything You Missed