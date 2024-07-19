The Boys Season 4 Finale: All Questions Series Must Answer Before Conclusion

Disclaimer: This article contains mention of death and spoilers from The Boys Season 4

There is only one episode left in Season 4 of The Boys, and several important issues and unanswered storylines still need to be addressed. This season started out slower than previous ones, despite being rich in its signature blend of dark comedy and serious drama.

Although the early episodes didn't have the immediate impact viewers have come to expect, they established the framework for the overall story. By the time Episode 4 aired, the show had built a solid foundation and was gathering steam for a thrilling conclusion.

The mid-season transition resulted in a significant increase in pace and intensity, re-engaging viewers with rich storylines and unexpected twists. Key characters have faced crucial situations, alliances have evolved, and the stakes have risen significantly. Despite the faster pace in the second half of the season, several plotlines remain unresolved.

What Powers does Billy Butcher have?

It was via Sr. Hughie that we learned of Billy Butcher's influence! In the fourth episode of The Boys season 4, Billy Butcher mercilessly kills Ezekiel, suggesting that he may still possess some form of supremacy.

However, how Butcher managed to overpower Ezekiel remains a mystery since the events of Episode 4. Butcher might have retained some of his original skills from when he briefly had superpowers in Season 3. If this is true, he could potentially shoot heat beams from his eyes and have superhuman strength.

Season 4 has also revealed that Butcher's powers are connected to his alter ego, Kessler, suggesting he might have acquired new abilities. The worms beneath Butcher's skin could be related to his powers, as their nature has not been fully explored this season. Hopefully, the revelation of Butcher's mysterious superpowers won’t be overlooked in the The Boys Season 4 finale.

Will Hughie realize that he is romancing a shapeshifter?

In Episode 7, there are many “poor Hughie” moments, with the most significant being the revelation that Starlight is a shapeshifter. Meanwhile, the real Starlight is imprisoned somewhere. It appears that Sister Sage enlisted the shapeshifter’s help to counter the boys' blackmail of Neuman, although the shapeshifter's full intentions are not disclosed in the episode.

Given that the shapeshifter is specifically targeting Starlight, it also seems likely that Sage plans to use her as a pawn in a larger scheme. The details of this plan remain mysterious, and hopefully, the season finale will shed light on it.

Will Ryan leave Homeland?

According to reports, Billy Butcher's perspective shifts in The Boys Season 4, Episode 7, following a significant appearance by Ryan, Homelander's son. Ryan is said to have openly admitted during a live television appearance with Vought executives that he misses his mother during the holidays.

Butcher views this tearful confession as a glimmer of hope. He interprets Ryan's open display of sensitivity and longing as a potential turning point, believing that Ryan’s admission could signal a break from Homelander’s influence.

Furthermore, Butcher is allegedly encouraged by Ryan's growing assertiveness, which might be seen as a positive development amidst the chaos surrounding Homelander's legacy.

However, Ryan's apparent disobedience of Vought may not be as straightforward as it seems. In Episode 3, Homelander realizes that no one else can control him due to his immense power and begins to act increasingly unpredictable and impulsive after defying Vought's directives.

