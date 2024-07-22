The Boys Season 4 Finale: What Soldier Boy’s Cameo Means for Season 5

As The Boys Season 4 comes to a dramatic end, fans are left on the edge of their seats. This season has been packed with jaw-dropping twists and intense moments. Homelander, the show’s powerful and often ruthless anti-hero has taken control of the United States. Now, he has both physical and political power. But, just when it seemed like things couldn’t get more intense, the finale threw in a major surprise.

However, in the last episode of Season 4, viewers are treated to an unexpected and significant cameo that could change anything. As the mid-credits rolled, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) appeared. This has got fans buzzing with excitement. Let’s look at what Soldier Boy’s return could mean for The Boys Season 5.

Homelander’s new power play

By the end of Season 4, Homelander (Antony Starr) has taken complete control of the United States. With a puppet president in the White House and access to the nation’s secrets, he’s at the height of his power. But this new level of dominance brings its own problems.

In the season finale, there’s a shocking twist: President Calhoun (David Andrews) shows Homelander a secret CIA facility where Soldier Boy is being kept in cryogenic sleep. The last time we saw Soldier Boy, his appearance was fleeting and didn’t have much impact. However, his return at the end of Season 4 is a game-changer. The scene shows Homelander discovering his father’s existence, which is an emotional moment for him.

Homelander’s dilemma

Seeing Soldier Boy alive presents Homelander with a complex situation. The emotional weight is clearly visible on his face. Despite their rocky relationship, the sight of his father in cryogenic sleep leaves Homelander torn. Though he is emotional he is in a dilemma also. Will Homelander decide to keep Soldier Boy alive, or will he see his father as a threat to his newfound power?

The impact of Soldier Boy’s return

Homelander’s past is filled with daddy issues, evident from his relationship with his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). With time, Ryan has developed a preference for Butcher over his biological father. He feels more comfortable, safe, and connected to Butcher rather than to Homelander.

But, now Soldier Boy’s return might allow Homelander to prove himself to his father. It will also allow him to mend his strained relationship with his son. But yes, Soldier Boy’s presence could also pose a threat to Homelander’s dominance.

Butcher’s desperate move

Meanwhile, Butcher is on a rampage, fueled by a new power from Compound V and a growing resentment against superheroes. His rage is not just about Homelander but also about all superheroes in general. Butcher’s goal is to protect the world from superheroes, especially those who are dangerous like Homelander.

He feels that superheroes pose a threat and he’s determined to stop them. But his way of dealing with them is more extreme, unpredictable, and dangerous. In fact, because of his extreme actions, Victoria Neuman, who was about to become the Vice President died. This incident caused a lot of chaos and confusion in the political world.

Soldier Boy vs. Homelander

The final season promises to be a battlefield of epic proportions. Soldier Boy and Homelander have very different ideologies and ambitions. Soldier Boy, who once fought for his country, might see Homelander’s actions as dishonorable. Their contrasting views and past conflicts set the stage for a dramatic showdown.

Homelander’s position as the most powerful man in the country makes him a target for those who disagree with his methods. If Soldier Boy chooses to challenge Homelander, it could lead to a fierce struggle for control. The finale of The Boys season 4 sets up an intense showdown for the next season.

What to expect in season 5?

The return of Soldier Boy sets up several intriguing possibilities for Season 5. Along with Homelander’s desire for validation, he might do all that to seek approval from Soldier Boy. Or, Soldier Boy’s return could challenge Homelander’s supremacy. Soldier Boy’s return might shift the balance among the Supes.

His perspective on Homelander’s role as a corporate mascot rather than a true hero could create friction. But, whatever storyline season 5 adapts to, one thing is for sure, it is going to be another blockbuster season.

Well, all episodes of The Boys season 4 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

