‘We are Going to…’: Selena Gomez And Cast Of Only Murders In The Building Dish On What Makes Season 4 A Hollywood Hit

The upcoming season of "Only Murders in the Building" is about to be released, and the cast and creators of the show have shared details about what fans can anticipate in season 4 and how it will differ from previous seasons.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short attended the premiere of their show and were joined by showrunner John Hoffman. They showed excitement about shooting the scenes of the new episodes in Hollywood.

In the trailer for the Hulu series, it was revealed that the iconic trio of Mabel Mora, Charles Hayden Savage, and Oliver will be returning to solve another twisted murder mystery. Additionally, fans will also get to see the characters heading to Hollywood after being offered a movie based on the podcast.

The past three seasons of Only Murders in the Building have been well-received by the audience and even won an Emmy Award. The upcoming season will introduce new characters alongside the original cast.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere event, Gomez and her co-stars shared that the season that is set to release in the upcoming week has new elements for the audience to look out for. The musician-singer revealed, “Obviously, we have a great cast and we are going to Hollywood.” She further said, “It was fun to shoot here for a blink of a second.”

In addition to the actress's statements, Steve Martin stated that it was a refreshing experience for him to return to L.A., where he grew up to become an actor, and Short, too, has lived in the city for many years.

Hoffman, too, shared his thoughts. The creator of the thriller comedy claimed that as the murder victim this season has been a stunt double, it was the perfect opportunity to head to Hollywood.

He stated, “All of that felt like a good reason to come to Hollywood for a moment, but take it right back to New York because we are a definite New York show, and it will always be that.”

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will revolve around Sazz Pataki, the stunt double of Charles, who gets murdered at the beginning of the season. While the trio figures out who the killer is, they suspect that the murderer is behind Charles, but instead, Pataki gets killed.

Meanwhile, the new cast members joining the trio include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani. Meryl Streep will also reprise her role as Loretta Dunkin.

The Only Murders in the Building season 4 will premiere on August 27 on Hulu.

