Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Judge Allows Doctor Charged To Return To Practice Under THIS Condition; Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and drugs.

One of the five persons accused in the death of Matthew Perry, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, can now reopen his medical office subject to certain conditions set by a judge, People reported. The doctor has been charged with drug offenses which resulted in the death of the Friends star in October 2023.

He had a 100,000 USD bail and agreed to surrender his license for prescribing controlled substances. As per CNN and 6 ABC reports, his lawyer Stefan Sacks hinted that he would get back into seeing patients soon.

During Plasencia’s arraignment on Thursday, August 22nd, Judge made clear some conditions he has to meet before reopening his clinic. As per the aforementioned publication, one condition is that there should be a sign at the entrance of the clinic outlining his role in an ongoing felony case.

This sign must convey that Plasencia is among crime suspects according to NBC. Also, patients will have to sign documents showing that they are aware of his legal status and inability to prescribe controlled substances.

As reported by 6 ABC, even though this clinic is open again for business activities, it does not yet have any patients seen by Dr. Plasencia. His lawyer said that whether or not Plasencia treated them online or personally would depend on their specific needs.

On CNN it was also mentioned that Plasencia has entered a plea of not guilty of conspiring to distribute ketamine unlawfully. He also pleaded not guilty of making false statements about Federal inquiry related records, or altering documents during federal investigation.

The others involved include Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha, Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming as well as Kenneth Iwamasa who worked with Matthew Perry during his lifetime (the two guys have previously pleaded guilty while Chavez’s expected plea hasn’t come out yet). It is not clear whether Sangha has made a plea or not.

Mathew Perry's demise was officially attributed to “acute effects of ketamine” by the forensic examiner. As per the aforementioned news outlet, Iwamasa had injected Perry with at least 27 shots of Ketamine, leading to his demise.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

