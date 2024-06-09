Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Fetal Surgery Scar In Throwback Photo From Maternity Photoshoot; See HERE

Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently shared details about the fetal surgery she had while pregnant with her fourth child. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she talked about her pregnancy photoshoots post-surgery, where she followed a strict set of guidelines given by her doctor and proudly showed off her surgery scars.

Kourtney Kardashian talked about shooting after her fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Barker became a mom for the fourth time when she gave birth to her first kid with her hubby Travis Barker on November 3, 2023. The couple welcomed an adorable baby boy, named Rocky Thirteen Barker, as Kourtney delivered the baby at the age of 44. Unlike her past three pregnancies which went pretty normal, delivering the fourth baby was not as easy a task, and forced the mother of 4 to undergo fetal surgery.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared the details of her first photoshoot after her surgery. She followed all the instructions given by her doctor and proudly showed off her surgery scars while also flaunting her baby bump. To ensure her safety, the shoot was limited to 2 hours and the studio was conveniently located just 10 minutes away from her home.

"Today, I am shooting with the Morelli Brothers. My doctors gave me very specific strict orders on how to do this shoot. I'm allowed to shoot for two hours tops and we made sure that it was 10 minutes away from the house and can stop at any time if I'm not feeling up to it," she stated.

Kourtney Kardashian on her difficult fourth pregnancy

Mrs Barker eventually addressed how different and difficult her fourth pregnancy was in comparison to her previous three pregnancies. Yet despite its challenges, Kourtney made it clear that she felt just the same in her fourth pregnancy. She shared, “The last time I was pregnant was nine years ago, so I was 35. In this pregnancy, the doctors are more cautious, but I feel exactly the same. I’m an ageless wonder.”

As she posed during the photo shoot in all her glory, Kourtney stated that she felt good being on set but had to keep in mind multiple instructions from her doctor. “I feel really good but I just have to be super careful. Like I can't twist. I have a whole list of things I can't do,” she remarked.

Then in the episode, she receives a call from her husband, Travis Barker, who was touring during the third trimester of Kourtney’s pregnancy. "He is waiting for his daddy. We have conversations all the time,” she added. "I love you. Like you're good. You're happy, you're growing in there. You're healthy, you're safe.”

Talking about her surgery and the scar left by it, she revealed that the doctor had to operate on her amniotic sac for the well-being of her baby. “I have a scar from my surgery where they went into my amniotic sac so I'm like a fragile little egg,” Kourtney commented.

In her candid Instagram post, Kourtney opened up about the surgery as she thanked her doctor for their great assistance. In the post, The Kardashians star shared her immense respect for all the moms who went through complications during their pregnancy. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote.

Further in the episode, Kourtney tried her best to have a successful photoshoot. She revealed feeling tightness as she sat down. After nearly one and a half hours, Kourtney decided to end the shoot as she realized her limit and didn’t want to push herself or the baby.

She stated, “[It was] about an hour and a half and we did two looks. And then, you know, we talked about doing three and I just said, ‘Let me see how my body's feeling. And once I laid down, I just felt like, that's it. I'm gonna listen to my body. There's no reason to push this. Obviously, my health and the baby's health come first.’”

Well, the recent episode of The Kardashian surely provided a much more insightful look at the hardships of Kourtney as she became the mother of four. Thankfully for her, things went well post the surgery and she welcomed her fourth baby, Rocky Thirteen Barker. The Kardashians release its new episode every Thursday on Hulu.

