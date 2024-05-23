Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe 'Unbearable' In Season 5 Premiere Of The Kardashians: Details HERE

The Kardashian-Jenner clan never goes out of relevance in the media, may that be because of their reality show, The Kardashians, or other controversies that they become a part of.

The season 5 of The Kardashians premiered on Thursday on Hulu, and we got to witness Kim Kardashian being frustrated at her sister Khloe Kardashian, who instead of joining Kim on their international trip, chose to stay behind for her older sister Kourtney, as she was at the end of her pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian calls Khloe ‘Unbearable’

Kim Kardashian, during the premier of the show's season, said that the Good America founder is not joining them as she is “not feeling it”.

During the show’s confessional sequences, the business mogul labeled Khole as being, “Unbearable these days”. She expressed that there is nothing that can compel you to join and have a good time when you are not feeling it. Kim added, “You'll just be miserable. I'm not in the mood to deal.”

As per Hello, Khole was shown the comments made by her sister on camera. She explained her side of the reasoning behind her decision. Khole explained that Kourtney was nearing her pregnancy and she felt like someone needed to stay back. For her and also for all their kids.

Kim not being convinced by this explanation expressed that Khole needed to go out and live her life. Kim added that everything is pointing toward misery. Kim continued, "She feels guilty and she just should be home."

A heated argument breaks out between Kim and Khloe Kardashian

As per the outlet, this frustration led to an argument between the two sisters. Kim said, “Get out” to Khole, to which the Good American founder replied that she does not care what other people think about her and that she is happy.

Kim further accused Khole of having a, “stick up her a**.” Khole expressed in front of the cameras that even after the Kardashian sisters share a close bond, sometimes sisters can be “Vicious and brutal.”

Khole also pointed out that Kim may be taking out her frustration on her as she is going through a lot at the moment.

The fans are eager to get clarity on this argument between the two sisters. Many are also hoping to get some details what is unfolding in the lives of all the members.

