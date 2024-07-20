‘The Man, The Myth, The Legend': Daisy Edgar-Jones Lauds Twisters Co-star Glen Powell And His Dog Brisket

Daisy Edgar-Jones is no stranger to her co-star’s blooming fame. Glen Powell and Edgar-Jones star in the storm-chasing revival, Twisters, which premiered on July 19, 2024. Ahead of the premiere, the stars got candid about their Twisters filming experience, enhanced greatly by the actor’s pet dog, Brisket.

Edgar-Jones extolled her co-star and expressed gratitude for Brisket, whom she marked as a comfort animal for the entire Twisters crew. She even suggested a Brisket-inspired alternative name for the movie.

Daisy Edgar-Jones sings praises for Glen Powell and his dog

The 26-year-old actor hailed her Twisters co-star, Glen Powell, 35, as “the man, the myth, the legend,” and announced, “It's a Glen Powell Summer,” in light of his soaring fame, during a press junket for Twisters this week.

She did not leave the actor’s pet dog, Brisket out of the compliments. The terrier-poodle had been a constant presence on the Twisters film sets, often snuggling with the cast and crew, especially during night shoots. "He's such a beautiful soul. He's a storm chaser. He's been storm chasing with us," Daisy Edgar-Jones told People on July 17.

However, circling back to Powell’s Hollywood finesse, the Normal People star claimed while Brisket certainly added the “flavor of joy, and fun, and fluff,” the adorable pup cannot take away all the credit for the actor’s charm.

The pawed star has accompanied his A-lister dad on multiple red-carpet events and movie promotions while being a loved member and a central part of Twisters. So much so that Jones joked that the movie be named “Bristers”.

Helmed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters follows storm chasers, Tyler Owens and Kate Cooper as they risk their lives to test a new storm-tracking system in Oklahoma, while tackling several deadly challenges on the way. The film is a revival of the 1996 original film of the same name and strives to bring back the natural disaster genre.

When did Glen Powell adopt his pet dog Brisket?

The Hit Man star adopted Brisket, who is a terrier-poodle mix breed amidst filming Twisters. He rescued him as a small puppy from the LA-based rescue organization Labelle Foundation and announced the new addition to his family in July 2023, per Teen Vogue.

Talking to Hoda Kotb about his sudden decision to be a dog dad, Powell revealed he was going through a breakup at the time and he simply felt like adopting a dog. "I was in Enid, Oklahoma, I remember sitting in a cafe in Enid, Oklahoma — I almost named Brisket Enid…he's been the greatest addition in my life ever,” Powell narrated in an interview with Today.com.

What Powell had not anticipated was the integral role Brisket would play in Twisters. Not wanting to leave his pup alone at home, the actor started bringing him to the sets which encouraged a heartwarming response from the crew.

Highlighting the same, the actor noted that Twisters and Brisket are "tied together" in an amazing manner, with the pet ultimately becoming an unofficial mascot for the film.

Further explaining, Powell shared how Brisket brought immense joy to the whole Twisters crew and people from every department spent time snuggling and bonding with him. He marked co-star Edgar-Jones as a witness to the life changes Brisket inspired in Powell’s life following his adoption.

Twisters is now out in theatres.

