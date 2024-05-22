'There Are Clear Worries': Britney Spears' Parents Worried About Her Mental Health And May Intervene; Insider Claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health.

Britney Spears has raised new concerns about her mental health following a recent incident at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Sources close to the situation have revealed that her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, may intervene due to growing concerns about her safety as per The SUN.

Parents’ concerns resurface

Despite their troubled relationship, Jamie and Lynne Spears are still concerned about their daughter's mental health. According to an insider, Britney is exhibiting signs of instability that remind her father of the period preceding her conservatorship, which began in 2008. "Jamie fears she may be on a downward mental health spiral and 'could even die,'" according to a source. He has reportedly told friends that he is afraid his "baby girl will become sick again."

Struggles with mental health

Britney's mental health issues have been widely documented, particularly during court hearings related to her conservatorship. For 13 years, a structured system of medication and therapy helped her manage her illness. However, since the conservatorship ended in 2021, concerns have arisen.

"There are clear worries from Jamie’s side that he sees similarities to how Britney was back in 2007 and 2008," said the insider. Jamie insists that his actions during the conservatorship were necessary to save her life, despite criticism from Britney and the Free Britney Movement.

Britney's current state is largely due to the emotional toll of her legal battles. She recently lost a court case against her father in which she sought reimbursement from him for conservatorship-related court costs. Britney was instead ordered to pay more than $2 million for Jamie's legal fees.

"Losing that case really p****d her off," the source noted. The dispute over finances has been a long-standing issue, with Britney accusing her father of mismanaging her estate and "effectively stole money" while in conservatorship.

Ongoing strain and potential intervention

Britney's strained relationship with her parents, combined with her recent behavior, has raised concerns. Jamie, who played an important role in managing her life during the conservatorship, believes his hands are tied. "He worries that he may have to try and take a similar step again because her mental welfare seems to be spiraling," a source said.

Jamie has stated that the conservatorship played an important role in keeping Britney safe and stable, saying, "There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career."

Britney's parents' potential intervention comes from a place of deep concern. Despite the contentious history, they are concerned about her ability to make sound decisions and the influence of those around her. The source concluded, "Britney, in truth, lost that case because her dad was backed by the courts. The conservatorship was set up through The Los Angeles Supreme Court, which meant spending and business fees were effectively checked and verified by the judges on the case over the years."

