Britney Spears Shares It 'Touches' Her Heart That Ex Wade Robson is Talking About His Trauma

Britney Spears is supporting her ex Wade Robson in his legal battle with Michael Jackson’s corporations. Robson is an Australian choreographer who has previously accused the late superstar of sexual abuse.

Britney took to Instagram recently to support Robson in his fight. The singer spoke about how the dancer speaking up about what happened to him “warms” her heart. Here’s what Britney Spears said in the now-deleted post.

Britney Spears supports Wade Robson on Instagram

Britney Spears previously posted a picture of her ex Wade Robson on Instagram. The star supported the dancer in the caption that accompanied the picture. She began, “It warms my heart to see an older man take his time to even speak on such a subject !!!”

The picture that Britney posted of Wade was from a podcast episode of his podcast From Trauma to Triumph. Dr. Peter A. Levine appeared as a guest on the podcast where he spoke about trauma. In the episode, the expert revealed that for an individual to heal it is not necessary to recall details of your traumatic experience. The singer wrote about how she could relate to this while recalling her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears recalled how she was in a state of “desperation” and “fear” during that time. The singer went on to explain how she went on to process the trauma of her situation. She also revealed that she is currently in therapy.

The singer concluded her message by writing about how she could empathize with Robson. She wrote, “There is a complete understanding of what he is saying and I think I’m gonna cry for the rest of my life now!!!”

Wade Robson’s case against Micahel Jackson’s corporations

Robson is currently amid a legal battle with Michael Jackson’s corporations. Robson along with James Safechuck are suing the late star’s staff for being aware of the abuse and doing nothing to stop it.

Both of these individuals appeared in HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ where they claimed that Jackson had assaulted them as children. Wade claimed that the singer first abused him when he was 7-years-old which continued till he turned 14.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

