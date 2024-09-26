‘There's Never Been A Show...’: Hodor Actor Opens Up On Fan Backlash Over Game Of Thrones Finale

The last season of Game of Thrones created controversy because it finished in a way that split many viewers. Looking back on the polarizing finale five years later, Kristian Nairn, who played the iconic character Hodor, has revealed his opinions.

In a recent interview, Nairn expressed disappointment with the fan backlash, stating that he was mainly satisfied with how the final season played out.

Nairn responded to the criticism in a new interview with Screen Rant, explaining why he felt much of the fan outrage was undeserved. Reflecting on the scathing criticism given at the final season, Nairn stated he was saddened by the reaction. While he understood certain concerns, he did not believe the backlash was justified.

"It disappointed me really," Nairn added. "The show had been held in such high regard, and I don’t think it deserved the negativity. I don’t think there was a way they could have ended it to keep everyone happy."

Nairn acknowledged that fans had their own expectations for the series' conclusion, particularly the character of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. However, he noted that no series can meet every viewer's ideal finale.

"There’s never been a show in the history of television, I believe – maybe Breaking Bad – where people were so invested in their characters," he said.

One major area of controversy among fans was Daenerys' character arc, which took a darker turn in the last season. Many people thought the change came too quickly, but Nairn disagreed. According to him, the warning signs had been there for a long time.

Nairn said he didn't understand how people didn't notice it throughout the show. He claimed he was waiting for it to happen the entire time. The signs were there. He even recalled a precise time when Daenerys expressed her plans for King's Landing, which supported his belief that the character's transformation should not have been surprising.

He also stated that she once stated that as soon as Drogon reached a certain size, she would burn King's Landing to the ground. She did exactly as she said.

Though being content with most parts of the last season, Nairn did have one major complaint: he wished it had been longer. The shorter season, with fewer episodes but longer run times, failed to meet his expectations.

Nairn went on to defend some of the last season's creative decisions, including Cersei Lannister's death, which was widely discussed. Many fans were unhappy that Cersei didn't die in a more terrible manner, but Nairn believed her death, buried beneath the rubble, was appropriate for the character.

While Nairn understands that fans had their own views about how the show should end, he is still proud of what Game of Thrones accomplished. "I just wish people were happier with it, because I really enjoyed it," he concluded.

