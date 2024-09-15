‘These Are My Kids’: Full House Stars Dave Coulier & Jodie Sweetin Recall Last Reunion With Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and substance abuse.

Full-house cast members Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier reflected on the last reunion with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at Bob Saget's Memorial During 90s Con Florida Panel, who died due to head trauma in January 2022.

“We saw them at Bob’s memorial, and that’s one of the last times we were all together,” Sweetin recalled, Coulier said. “I have this wonderful picture of me, Mary-Kate, and Ashley sitting in Dumbo laughing.”

“It was one of my favorite moments because it was like no time had passed, these are my kids,” he added.

Full House aired from 1987 until 1995 and became a household hit. In 2016, Netflix launched a reboot, called Fuller House, which Bure, Sweetin, and Barber returned for, and it lasted until 2020 when it finished after five seasons. The cast included Mary-Kate, Ashley, Sweetin, Coulier, Cameron Bure, and Scott Weinger with other actors.

In 2023, Sweetin and Barber launched a rewatch podcast called How Rude, Tanneritos!, where they share memories and behind-the-scenes mysteries from the show.

On May 17, 2024, cast member John Stamos who played the role of played the role of Jesse Katsopoli shared a photo of the cast reunion in honor of what would have been Saget’s 68th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” the caption began. Stamos further expressed how his presence was missed on his birth anniversary, and praised the rich legacy that he has left behind, compassion, kindness, and warmth.

Previously In John's 2023 memoir titled If You Would Have Told Me, he opened up about his battle with alcohol and the pivotal moment of his DUI arrest in June 2015. Following the arrest, he also revealed how he decided to enter treatment for his substance issues and went to therapy after.

Although the beloved Full House came to an end in 1995 John Stamos as Uncle Jesse continued to win viewers' hearts till his last moments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

