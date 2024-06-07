Tom Brady Girlfriend Veronika Rajek: Exploring NFL Legend’s Rumored Relationship With IG Model

Tom Brady has been linked to several women after his 13-year-long marriage ended with Gisele Bundchen in 2022.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was rumored to be dating Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian, and now Instagram model Veronika Rajek.

While there were several outings between Brady and the Supermodel Shayk, Kardashian took a jab at the former quarterback regarding the reports of them dating at the Netflix Roast Special.

Talking about Rajek, let us find out about their rumored relationship.

Is Tom Brady dating Veronika Rajek?

And the answer is no! Tom Brady and Veronika Rajek are not dating or have ever dated, so far. The Instagram model is well known for her admiration for the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

However, last year, there were reports by multiple outlets, including Radar Online, that the Future Hall of Famer found a new love interest, and it was Veronika!

The aforementioned outlet also revealed that Brady was not looking for seriousness and that “he just wants to make Gisele jealous and project the image that he's a happy bachelor who's got it made.”

Also, the IG model posted a picture of herself donning the No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ jersey, where she expressed her love for the Patriots’ legend to her millions of fans. In the caption, she wrote, “I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes, I love him and show me somebody who doesn’t.”

Advertisement

She further wrote, “Even his haters love him because they know he is the @tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATFOREVER”. Meanwhile, Veronika, who has 7 million followers on her Instagram account, has been a huge fan of Brady for a long time now.

Veronika Rajek says Tom Brady is her “favorite person in American football”

Veronika recently talked about the former Buccaneers player in the latest episode of Only Stans with show host Glenny Balls.

The host told her that every time he finds her on the internet, it's all about Tom Brady. Veronika then went on to say that her “favorite person in American football is Tom Brady.”

When asked what made her the legendary quarterback’s fan, she responded that she just loved him. She further stated that it's his “talent” and “He’s everything what every woman want to have.”

The stunning blonde is often seen wearing the No. 12 jersey in different stadiums, showing her love for the icon, who spent 20 years of his 23-year-long career with the Patriots.

Advertisement